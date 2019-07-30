Blue Shark Vodka is part of a growing trend of distilleries across the state

Blue Shark Vodka, headquartered in Wrightsville Beach and distilled in Wilmington, is flying off the shelves of New Hanover County's ABC stores. Made from North Carolina sweet corn, the owners describe it, cleverly, as the vodka that doesn't bite back.

According to ABC officials, the brand has sold upwards of 1,400 bottles in the last 30 days alone. Some local restaurants are also promoting Blue Shark Vodka cocktails this week for Shark Week.

The vodka company was started by entrepreneur and Navy veteran Mark "Chief" Bloomquist, his daughter Brooke and a business partner, Mark Milliken.

In addition to the unique and clear taste of the North Carolina sweet corn, what sets this vodka apart is the unique hand-blown glass bottles. Each one includes a glass blue shark figurine in the bottom.

Brooke said because every bottle is handmade, sometimes labeling proves tricky, as they all vary slightly in shape. The shark figurines also vary bottle-to-bottle.

"No two fins are alike," Mark said.

Not only is there a local demand for Wilmington-created spirits, but state officials have seen distilleries on the rise. In fiscal year 2018 the North Carolina ABC Commission reported 54 distilleries. As of July 2019, there are 78.

"We are really seeing the demand for craft cocktails on the rise," Brooke said. "Think about the bars and restaurants built around craft cocktails — those weren't around five years ago."

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill Monday that could make local distilleries even more accessible and boost the growing trend of locally made spirits. SB 290 is expected to remove some restrictions around craft distilleries and treat them more like craft beer breweries and wineries. The state will now allow tastings at ABC stores, and allow distilleries to host cocktail bars and sell mixed drinks.

Blue Shark Vodka is the first distillery to produce in New Hanover County and joins the ranks of other eastern North Carolina spirits like Izzy's Rum (headquartered in Wilmington and distilled in Jacksonville), Social House Vodka of Kinston and Cape Fear Distillery's "Maritime Gin" in Elizabethtown.

The story

Walking around the Blue Shark Vodka distillery, it is evident Mark and Brooke have funneled time and energy into developing a brand that was five years in the making. While Blue Shark only started to produce and sell this year, Mark said the idea for Blue Shark was sparked in 2014, when he and friends were drinking at a Naval Academy tailgate. A year later, he was talking with daughter Brooke and the far-fetched idea started to drift closer. The Bloomquist family loves the sea, the ocean and protecting sea life. They loved their time at Wrightsville Beach and there was Mark's time in the Navy.

It all pointed to the ocean.

Brooke not only designed the logos, merchandise and bottles, but also created a fine-tuned marketing strategy, complete with a YouTube channel (named Blue Tube) that hosts recipe demonstrations and an animated shark character created by Out of Our Minds Animation Studios in Winston-Salem.

"We took the time to really think through everything...everything was measured with an eye on where we are going," Brooke said.

In 2017, there was a pivotal moment for Brooke that moved Blue Shark Vodka from side gig to full-time job. Living in Nashville, she was handling VIP experiences for event promotion firm Live Nation. On the evening of October 1, 2017 she was working at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, which ended as the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in U.S. history.

"I literally had to run for my life," she said, adding the event forever changed her.

After the ordeal, she moved back to North Carolina and continued to develop the family business. She took a liquor distilling course and the family started to secure federal and state licensing to produce. She worked on the Blue Shark Vodka recipe for nearly nine months, tweaking the amounts of each ingredient and fermenting times to get it just right.

The team wanted to create a spirit company that used all North Carolina components and supported the community and ocean preservation. So far this year, Blue Shark Vodka has held a major beach clean-up on Wrightsville after Independence Day weekend. Dozens of volunteers worked their way from Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier picking up trash to Blockade Runner, where they were rewarded with refreshing Blue Shark Vodka screwdrivers. Blue Shark has also paid to tag several blue sharks with Oceanic Research.

Additionally, the company launched a campaign about responsible drinking, dubbed, "S.O.S" or "Sensible, Observant, Safe."

The Process

While traditional stills require big, copper stills, Blue Shark is using some of the latest technology to turn North Carolina corn into vodka.

The non-GMO corn comes from Polkton in "Blue Shark Vodka"-labeled bags having already been milled. Next the team adds the corn to a high-tech still, essentially a masher, and with simply the press of a button, it starts the process, working overnight. The next morning, the corn is separated from the liquid, the liquid goes through a fermenting process in tanks for several weeks, and then is filtered multiple times to, "take out the bite."

The result is a smooth, slightly sweet vodka.

"People didn't believe we could do this in North Carolina and they all want to know what our secret is," Mark said. "It's really the North Carolina sweet corn."

Eventually Mark hopes to distribute Blue Shark Vodka nationally and the family has ambitious plans for the company's future, including scaling up their production, but they are holding those blueprints close to the vest. Mark, who had a successful career in the 1990s as an entrepreneur making sports bobble head dolls, has plans to launch a tequila brand next year with NFL star Ray Lewis. Several other spirit ventures are in the works for Blue Shark's holding company, Daytoon Distributors, Inc.

For now, Blue Shark Vodka can be found at all New Hanover County ABC stores. A number of restaurants are shaking up craft cocktails with Blue Shark Vodka, including Ceviche's, Shark Bar and Kitchen, Poe's Tavern, 22 North, King Neptune, Jimmy's at Red Dogs, manna, Earnest Money & Sons and Board & Barrel, to name a few.

Reporter Ashley Morris can be reached at 910-343-2096 or Ashley.Morris@StarNewsOnline.com.