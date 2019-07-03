Howard will talk about the pressure to have it all -- from fame, family and navigating a career.

Chef, cookbook author, restaurant owner and TV personality Vivian Howard will headline the chamber's August luncheon event.

Howard will join the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Hotel Ballast. She will speak on, "The Pressure to Have it All: Navigating Career, Family and Fame," in which she will discuss a key issue many women face in business. She will give advice on how she maintains a busy lifestyle, while staying true to herself.

VIP ticket packages are $99 for chamber members and $109 for non-members. VIP tickets include a copy of Howard's book, "Deep Run Roots," admission to a book signing with Howard along with a photo opportunity before the luncheon and a luncheon ticket.

Early-bird pricing for the luncheon includes tickets for $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Early-bird pricing ends July 31.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wilmingtonchamber.org/events.

Reporter Ashley Morris can be reached at 910-343-2096 or Ashley.Morris@StarNewsOnline.com.