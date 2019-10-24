EDITOR'S NOTE: The Halloween for Hospice, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather. The new event, Hospice Fall Festival, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Conn's Home Plus, 3121 Garden Rd., Suite A, Burlington.

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

30th anniversary of the Original Hollywood Horror Show: Friday through Sunday; and Oct. 30-31; and Nov. 1-2. Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on all other nights, 6333 Bass Mountain Rd., Snow Camp. $25 for adults and free for children 5 and under. Horror Show tickets are $20 with the purchase of Escape Room tickets. The cost for Escape Room tickets is $99 for up to eight people. For more details, visit http://hollywoodhorrorshow.com/.

Scarowinds: 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Sunday and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Carowinds, 300 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte. Tickets are $32 and up. For more details, visit https://www.carowinds.com/play/scarowinds/ or call 704-588-2600.

Woods of Terror: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 (Terror in the Darkness); 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Tickets range from $20 to $55 and can be purchased at https://woodsofterror.com/.

The Dark Abyss: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Halloween, Game Over Comics, 911 S. Main St., Burlington. $8. Only one to two people allowed through at a time. www.facebook.com/GameOverComics.

47th annual Hawfields Civitans Haunted Forest: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 2115 Hwy. 119 South, Mebane. $10. This is a fundraiser for the Hawfields Civitans. Visit Hawfields Civitans Haunted Forest on Facebook.

FAMILY EVENTS

J. Razz & Tazz Farm's corn maze: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 180 Painter Lakes Rd., Gibsonville. $9 for adults; $5 for ages 4 to 10; free for those 3 and under. 336-697-1675, 336-697-2473 or http://www.jrazz.com/

Hawfields Civitans' No Scare: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2115 Hwy. 119 South, Mebane. $2. This is a fundraiser for the Hawfields Civitans. Visit Hawfields Civitans Haunted Forest on Facebook.

Halloween Hoot on the Farm: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 1905 Gwyn Rd., Burlington. For those with autism and their families. RSVP by today to Steve and Shelley Smith at 336-212-1997 or by email at aoc.funonthefarm@gmail.com if you are interested in attending. Sponsored by the Altamahaw-Ossipee Civitan Club. Rain date is Nov. 2.

SPOOKfest: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. Come dressed in Halloween costumes for not-so-scary stories, silly science and treats. For more details, call 919-563-6431.

Halloween Spooktacular: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Carnival games, magic and more. For more details, call 336-229-3588.

Trick-or-treat at the library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For all ages. For more details, call 919-563-6431.

MOVIE SERIES

"Jaws": 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. today, Southeast Cinemas at Alamance Crossing, 1090 Piper Lane, Burlington, as part of its Retro Horror at Alamance Crossing series. $5. www.southeastcinemas.com.

"Night of the Living Dead": 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Oct. 31, Southeast Cinemas at Alamance Crossing, 1090 Piper Lane, Burlington, as part of its Retro Horror at Alamance Crossing series. $5. www.southeastcinemas.com.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974 version): 10 p.m. Friday, Graham Cinema, 119 N. Main St., Graham. $3. Part of the Halloween Classics film series.

"Ghostbusters" (1984 version): 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Oct. 31, Graham Cinema, 119 N. Main St., Graham. $3. Part of the Halloween Classics film series.

OTHER EVENTS

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents "Wait Until Dark": 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $25 for adults and $23 for students and seniors. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

Halloween ComicFest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Game Over Comics, 911 S. Main St., Burlington. Costume contest at 3:30 p.m.; prizes awarded. Free. 336-270-0538 or facebook.com/GameOverComics.

Musicon's Play Dead Halloween Concert: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Game Over Comics, 911 S. Main St., Burlington. Local bands will perform. $5. 336-270-0538 or facebook.com/GameOverComics.

Halloween Horror Fest: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Rd., Snow Camp. For more details, visit http://hollywoodhorrorshow.com/.

