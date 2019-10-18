SMALL DOG OF THE WEEK: Lilo, a Shih Tzu mixo. She is 3 years old and weighs 8 pounds. She beautiful silky hair which will need grooming several times a year. She is good with other dogs and loves people. She is a beautiful little girl that loves to be snuggled. She is current on vaccines, micro-chipped and has been spayed.

BIG DOG OF THE WEEK: Phoebe, a Husky mix is 3 years old, good with kids, good with other dogs, good with cats and loves both inside and outside. She is crate trained, house trained and knows basic commands. She has a beautiful tan and cream coat. Check out that beautiful blue eye. She is playful and loves to romp around the yard. If you need a walking buddy then please give this sweet girl a chance. She is spayed, current on vaccines and micro-chipped.

MEET THEM: Lilo, Phoebe and other pets will be at PetSmart from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 3698 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia.

HOW TO HELP: Tri-County's needs list includes towels, bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels, dry dog food and dry cat food. Donations can be sent to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.

LEARN MORE: Call 704-263-2444, send an email to TriCountyAnimalRescue@yahoo.com, visit tcar.us or on Facebook at Tri-County Animal Rescue.