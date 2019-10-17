CONCERTS

Mason Lovette Band will perform a free concert in honor of all Alamance County First Responders: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, next door to Town Hall in Haw River. Free. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. 336-578-0784.

Post Malone: 8 p.m. today, PNC Arena, Raleigh. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Ray LaMontagne: 8 p.m. Friday, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte. $39 to $99; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

The Earls of Leicester: 8 p.m. Friday, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $23, $30, $35 and $40; tickets can be purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at the box office.

Shenandoah 30th anniversary tour featuring Marty Raybon: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $75 Gold VIP: $60 VIP; $45 house; $55, balcony VIP; and $35 house. 336-622-3844 or thelibertyshowcase.com.

Alamance County's Gospel Legends: 6 p.m. Saturday, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Minister Ramona Allen, Dewitt Johnson, Charity and Bless 4 will perform. Admission is free, but donations for the African-American Cultural Arts and History Center are appreciated. For more details, call 336-229-3588 or 336-343-2193.

Chris Stapleton: 7 p.m. Saturday, Greensboro Coliseum. $69.75 and up. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Bon Iver: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, PNC Arena, Raleigh. $25 to $146; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

MANÁ: 8 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

EVENTS

How to Identify Thomas Day furniture workshop: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Day House/Union Tavern Museum, 148 Broad St., Milton. Limited to 30 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. $25 donation appreciated. For more details or to make reservations, call 336-234-7601.

Scott Washington, former co-manager of Hillsborough's Museum and a historian, will talk about N.C. history: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Haw River Historical Museum, 201 E. Main St., Haw River. Washington is former co-manager of the Hillsborough Museum. Free. 336-380-9611.

THEATER & DANCE

"Aladdin": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, now through October 26, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian Street, Durham. Tickets range from $20 to $70. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dpacnc.com or www.TicketMaster.com