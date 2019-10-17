Playing Dorton Arena in Raleigh is an item BJ Barham can cross off his bucket list next week.

His band, American Aquarium, is playing the NC State Fair at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

"When you think about the people who have played there; it's mind-blowing," Barham, lead vocalist and band leader, said in an interview from his home in Raleigh on Monday afternoon. "Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac — they all played there when they came through North Carolina. And the building is such an architectural gem. It looks like a spaceship. There are multiple reasons to be happy about the fact we're performing there."

The band was set to play there last year for the NC State Fair, but the show was canceled due to Hurricane Michael.

"It was the first time that the State Fair was canceled in 101 years," Barham said. "We were so disappointed, but it just wasn't meant to be. We're looking forward to next week, though."

American Aquarium got its start 15 years ago at NC State University, where Barham was a student. He is the only original member. A native of Reidsville, his homegrown roots give the songs he sings credence.

"I love that area," he said. "It's still home."

Barham described American Aquarium "as a hybrid. It's singer-songwriter-focused. It's too loud to be country and too twangy to be rock 'n' roll."

The band has Alamance County connections through Ryan Van Fleet, drummer and Rhett Huffman, keyboard player; both men graduated from Williams High School and Appalachian State University. Other members of the band include Neil Jones of Nashville, Tenn., on pedal steel guitar; Shane Boeker on lead guitar; Alden Hedges on bass, both from Austin, Texas.

American Aquarium's latest CD is set for release April, 2020.

The title of the band came from a line in Wilco's song, "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart."

"It's just weird enough that people recognize it," Barham said with a laugh. "It's funny to think that my 20-year-old self came up with it, but it stuck."

Admission to the concert is free with State Fair admission. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit ncstatefair.org/ or call 919-821-7400.