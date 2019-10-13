"One Life to Give ... Hospice": by Faye W. Boswell. Published by The Creative Short Book Writers Project. Wayne Drumheller, editor and founder. Copyright 2019. 135 pages. $12.99, paperback.

It was in the fall of 1988 that Faye W. Boswell's dream of a Hospice home was born.

As a Hospice volunteer, she had visited the home of a terminally ill patient who lived in less-than-ideal accommodations. There was no running water, scarcely any food (except what Boswell provided). The yard and home was littered with debris and the patient's alcoholic son had ripped the phone out of the wall. The woman was battered and frail.

Boswell cradled the patient, urging the woman to go to a hospital.

The woman refused to leave for fear that her son would be homeless. Boswell said she whispered, "but if you had a home, I would go home with you."

This is just one of the incredible stories Boswell, a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, illustrates in her book, "One Life to Give ... Hospice."

The book details how the Hospice Home at 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, came to be as well as the many fundraisers that Boswell orchestrated. The flea market, which she first envisioned because of her time volunteering and fundraising while living in Tampa, Fla., is now at a permanent location at 2134 West Hanford Rd., Burlington. There were also golf tournaments and the Hospice League Balloon Festival, which brought hot air balloonists from across the country to Alamance County each year from 1994 to 2002.

In addition to a timeline of events, this book includes letters from those involved in the Hospice Home throughout the years.

Before his death, Times-News editor emeritus Don Bolden had written comments about the book, which Boswell published in the opening pages. And the late Jim Wicker, a longtime Times-News reporter, had penned a story about the history of the Hospice League headquarters, which is included toward the back of the book.

This book reads as if Boswell were telling the stories in her own graceful way. You will laugh at some of the situations she went through in trying to find a volunteer organization in Alamance County. And the letters, penned with love, will most definitely make you cry.

And because Boswell has such a love for the home and the organization, she has included a way for readers to give back on page 134. A form, to make a donation to Hospice, can be found there.

"One Life to Give Hospice" can be purchased at a book signing/sale from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hospice Welcome Center, Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. Books also can be purchased at the Cutting Board, 2699 Ramada Rd., Burlington, and A Step Ahead Hair Design, 352 Harden St., Graham.

For more details, call 336-213-7901 or e-mail fwboswell@att.net.