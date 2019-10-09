There are few emails that excite me as much as the one the N.C. State Fair sends this time of year.

It's the new foods list, which ranges from zany to downright sinful.

This year's list includes such outrageous pairings as Chef's D'Lite's Chickenator, a fried chicken breast tucked between two cinannmon buns, topped with pepper-jack cheese and crispy bacon and drizzled with a zesty honey sauce.

Then there's The Sloppy Pig, a Sloppy Joe inside Texas Toast, covered with cheese sauce and bacon crumbles, by Bubba's Bacon.

Love poutine? A Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine, by Poutine Gourmet, features double-fried french fries are topped with fresh cheese curds and a savory brown gravy covered with crisp bacon, chicken and ranch dressing is drizzled on top.

Hushpuppies are always a hit at the State Fair (check out the free samples at the House-Autry Mills table inside the Education Building), but these have a twist. Ragin Cajun has created a hushpuppy with chunky cinnamon apple sauce, Cheerwine, topped with a Cheerwine and powdered sugar glaze. Hushpuppies also get some love from the Old North State Kitchen with its Pumpkin Spice Hushpuppy with Pumpkin Spice Glaze. It's made with pureed pumpkin and spices and served with a drizzle of pumpkin spice sugar glaze.

Pumpkin-spice lovers also would delight in the Roasted Pumpkin Spice Corn from Douglas Farms. It's roasted corn dipped in butter and then rolled in brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

On a Keto diet? The Baketo Pizza Pie, from Baguetteaboutit, is described as a Keto-friendly meat crust 6-inch personal-size pizza with only 5 carbs. It is topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, green olives, avocado and pizza sauce.

Other "healthy" (yes, I put healthy in parentheses) options include Billies Baked Potatoes offerings — Billies Broccoli and Cheese (baked potato with broccoli and a creamy cheese sauce); Billies Chili and Cheese (baked potato stuffed with chili and shredded Cheddar cheese); Billies Special (baked potato topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and crispy bacon); and Billies Veggie (baked potato stuffed with a vegetable medley).

Think girl math on these — yes, there's lots of cheese — but there are veggies, too.

For those with a sweet tooth, Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken has concocted Campfire on a Stick — mini pancakes layered with toasted marshmallows covered in chocolate with a graham cracker topping. Mediterranean Grill takes red velvet to a new level with its sweet-and-savory Red Velvet Cheese Enchilada Funnel Cake — a red velvet funnel cake topped with cheese and enchilada sauces.

Coco Choco Café is the N.C. State Provost's Pick — a coffee ice cream with chocolate chunks with caramel and coconut flakes. Cherry Brick Road is the N.C. State Dean's Choice — dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate bricks, Michigan cherries and marshmallow swirls. Both are from N.C. State Howling Cow Ice Cream.

Chick-N-Que has The Spiced Apple Wobbler and The Cherry Wobbler — homemade waffles rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with apple filling (or cherry filling) and topped with a dollop of heavy whipped cream.

Other treats available on the Midway include:

Loaded Lamb Nachos — Neomonde has created a Shawarma-spiced ground lamb simmered with onions, served on pita chips and topped with pico, feta cheese and harissa yogurt sauce.

Deep-Fried Emu Burrito — North Carolina-ground emu, rice, pepper and onions, black beans and queso stuffed in a locally fresh tortilla and deep-fried. From Chick-N-Que, it is served with Mama's Salsa, of Raleigh, for dipping.

Pimento-Cheese Crab Balls from Waypoint Oyster Bar

Deep-Fried Garlic Cheese Curds from The Cheese Curd Shack

Sloppy Mac Tater Skins — loaded Sloppy Joe mac & cheese potato skins topped with bacon, jalapenos and ranch, from Chester's Gators and Taters.

For a complete list of the foods that can be found at the N.C. State Fair, which is Oct. 17-27 at the N.C. State Fairgounds in Raleigh, visit ncstatefair.org.

Charity Apple is Accent editor, Alamance Living editor and volunteer Teens & 20s adviser. She can be reached at capple@thetimesnews.com, 336-506-3057 or on Twitter at @tnCharityApple.