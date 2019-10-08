Editor's note: To make changes/corrections to the Health Calendar, contact Charity Apple at 336-506-3057 or email her at capple@thetimesnews.com.

CHILDBIRTH & INFANCY

Boot Camp for New Dads: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level.

Breastfeeding & Infant Nutrition: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 15, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level.

EXERCISE & FITNESS

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level II: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. This class is for intermediate to advanced students. Registration is required and can be made by calling 919-563-6431.

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level I: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. This class is for beginners or those needing a refresher course. Registration is required and can be made by calling 919-563-6431.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For more details, call 336-229-3588.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For ages 14 and up. Space is limited. For more details, call 336-570-6730.

For Seniors

Dancercise class: Every Monday starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 or every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 15, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. $20 for a six-week class. No prorate on this class. Class limited to 15 participants.

Hike Guilford Mackintosh Loop: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 15. Meet at Guilford Mackintosh Marina, 1345 Hwy. 61 South, Whitsett. Hike is three miles on natural surface, rolling terrain with a few steep hills. Registration due by Oct. 11.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Friends and Family Cancer Support Group: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. To register, call 336-538-7635 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

Alamance County Arthritis Support Group: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. For more details or to register, call 336-538-7500.

Alamance County Stroke Support Group: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 15, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Medical Arts Building 101. For more details or to register, call 336-538-7500.

EDUCATION

5 Steps to Reduce Your Risk for Breast Cancer: Dr. Gustav C. Magrinat, a medical oncologist with Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long and a member of the Cone Health Medical Group, shares five ways to help reduce your risk for breast cancer. Watch at conehealth.com/wellness-on-demand starting today.

Family & Friends CPR (open to caregivers of Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional patients): 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Must register at least 24 hours in advance by calling 336-538-7635.