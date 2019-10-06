“Gratuities Not Included” — that was the message in small, italicized print on the bottom of a coupon for a complimentary breakfast.

I looked around at the array of delicacies in their handsome display. I had been in a hurry. Those three words screeched me to a stop. Gratuities not included. You know, they're not. I looked again at the pancakes, eggs, fruits, pastries, cereals and jams. I considered all the effort that went into the buffet before me. The farmers, the truckers, the cooks, the servers and I felt I was a fortunate man.

It is true; the gratuities are not included — that’s up to us. Up to us to take the time. I know of no other expression of our ability, maybe even our duty, to cultivate gratitude than this beautiful essay by Brother David Steindl-Rast, a most kind and generous Franciscan monk:

A gift of gratitude



“You think this is just another day in your life?

It’s not just another day; it’s the one day that is given to you — today.

It’s given to you. It’s a gift. It’s the only gift that you have right now, and the only appropriate response is gratefulness.

If you do nothing else but to cultivate that response to the great gift that this unique day is, if you learn to respond as if it were the first day of your life and the very last day, then you will have spent this day very well.

Begin by opening your eyes and be surprised that you have eyes you can open, that incredible array of colors that is constantly offered to us for pure enjoyment. Look at the sky. We so rarely look at the sky. We so rarely note how different it is from moment to moment with clouds coming and going.

Open your eyes. Look at that.

Look at the faces of people whom you meet. Each one has an incredible story behind their face, a story that you could never fully fathom, not only their own story but the story of their ancestors. We all go back so far. And in this present moment on this day, all the people you meet, all that life from generations and from so many places all over the world, flows together and meets you here like life-giving water.

If you only open your heart and drink.

Open your heart to the incredible gifts that civilization gives to us. You flip a switch, and there is electric light. You turn a faucet, and there is warm water and cold water— and drinkable water. It’s a gift that millions and millions in the world will never experience.

So these are just a few of an enormous number of gifts to which you can open your heart. And so I wish for you that you would open your heart to all these blessings and let them flow through you, that everyone whom you will meet on this day will be blessed by you; just by your eyes, by your smile, by your touch — just by your presence.

Let the gratefulness overflow into blessing all around you, and then it will really be a good day.”

Here are some ways to regularly cultivate gratitude:

Write a thank-you note. Send it, or better yet, deliver and read it in person if possible. Make a habit of sending at least one gratitude letter a month. Once in a while, write one to yourself.

Thank someone mentally. No time to write? It may help to think about someone who has done something nice for you and mentally thank the individual.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make it a habit to write down thoughts about the gifts you've received each day.

Count your blessings. Pick a time every week to sit down and write about your blessings — reflecting on what went right or what you are grateful for. As you write, be specific and think about the sensations you felt when something good happened to you.

Just ask the question. Research shows that just asking, “What am I grateful for?” cultivates gratitude, even if you don’t come up with an answer.

See the contributions. Think of the others in your community as contributors to your life and thank them with a smile when passing

Pray. Thankful prayer cultivates gratitude.

Meditate. Although people often focus on an object, you can also focus on what you're grateful for (the warmth of the sun, a pleasant sound, etc.).

“Let the gratefulness overflow into blessing all around you.”

Bob Martin is an attorney and adjunct professor at Elon University. He also teaches mindfulness, meditation and the science of well-being. He can be reached at bobmartinjdmsw@gmail.com.