Dorma E. and Maryellen M. Holt celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at their home in Burlington.

They were originally married in 1948, and renewed their vows in 1998 for their 50th anniversary.

The couple has three children: Dorma E. Holt Jr.; Pamela H. (Jerry) Johnson; and Timothy M. (Kathie) Holt, all of Burlington; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dorma is retired from Sears and a World War II veteran and Maryellen is a retired pharmacist.