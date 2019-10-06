MEBANE — “If I were really taking my time, I would be meditative,” said Barbara Rizza Mellin, half-joking. “I would be thinking about nature and becoming one with the bamboo.”

Mellin, however, has two hours to teach nine people at the Mebane Arts & Community Center a 2,400-year-old art form called Asian brush painting.

“They’re not meant to be botanical drawings,” Mellin said. “They’re meant to capture the essence of nature.”

The class on Sept. 30 was one of the increasing number of art classes Alamance Arts is offering, said Lindsey Mitchell, Director of Programing and Marketing. Those classes are posted on www.alamancearts.org/.

“To expose more people to the arts and give them more opportunities to try something they might not try on their own,” Mitchell said, “and also giving the artists — the instructors — an opportunity.”

Mellin is an accomplished artist with dozens of exhibitions in different styles to her credit including recently in Winston-Salem, Raleigh and Greensboro, awards and a graduate level art history degree from Harvard University. She has also done a lot of teaching at different levels.

“The Chinses brushes, I think, are wonderful because you can make a thick line or a thin one,” Mellin said. “They hold a lot of water and they come to a point.”

Mellin shows the deceptively simple brush stroke. The grip is not like a pen or western paint brush, but more of a pinch high on the handle with the thumb on the back side and four fingers on the front. The painter dips the brush in the ink and presses it onto the paper and pushes forward. An even, light pressure is good for the segments of the bamboo stem and a heavier pressure in the middle of the stroke is better for making leaves.

“You’ll touch point and then press to the middle,” Mellin said.

One student jokes that Mellin makes it sound easier than it is. Barbara Bourne said she had ink puddling at the end of her brush stroke.

“I put too much water on the brush,” she said.

Mitchell has taken the class as well. She took on the program director role about a month ago and wants to expand these classes from two or three a month to at least one a week. The cost runs from $35 to $50 — Mellin’s class was $45. Most of them are at the Mebane Arts & Community Center.

One of the challenges is recruiting teachers from among local artists, Mitchell said.

Most of these classes are for adults, Mitchell said, but she also hopes to increase the number of summer camps Alamance Arts offers. This summer, there was an art and a culinary camp.

“You’ve really made wonderful progress, you really have,” Mellin said to the class. “You just need that swing — you’ve got that swing down.”

