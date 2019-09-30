Don’t you love being pleasantly surprised?

This summer has been long and hot (and humid) and I’ve felt disappointed about many of the free outdoor concerts and baseball games that I missed due to rain and heat. I hear myself complaining, again and again — “why are these events planned for this time of year when it is nearly impossible to enjoy them?”

And then I’ll attend a bluegrass concert in Snow Camp when the weather is perfect and the music absolutely rocks, and I simply bask in the pure fun of it all. Then, one day, when my partner and I were having lunch at Angelina’s in Burlington, I ran into a former colleague whom I had not seen in forever. We both agreed that there was still much to talk about and we made a date for a get-together. It was great to catch up.

And recently, while in downtown Graham I noticed a beautiful mural on the wall on the building at West Elm Street and the corner of Court Square. It’s pretty gorgeous and quite uplifting. Also spotted a sign announcing the imminent arrival of a new Asian restaurant in exactly the same location as my former private practice office. I’m pretty certain this means that Graham is getting sushi. A definite dream come true.

Had a yard sale and sold most of my stuff. When does that happen? Our neighbor brought us cherry tomatoes from her garden yesterday and they taste as sweet as candy. Store-bought tomatoes just don’t cut it. It’s not Christmas and it’s not my birthday, and yet I feel as if I’ve been receiving gifts. There is nothing more satisfying than being pleasantly surprised.

Cindy Davis is a retired, licensed professional counselor. All inquiries are confidential. Questions can be emailed to cindysuggests@gmail.com.