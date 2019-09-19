Purchase tickets at the following outlets, unless otherwise stated. Service fees may apply, and prices are subject to change. Tickets also should be available at the various venues’ box offices. Event tickets are subject to N.C. sales tax.

NEW LISTINGS

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Comicville presents Fall Comedy Series: 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Jocelyn Reed; Michelle Maclay Herndon; Iris Medina; Janeen Slaughter; and Alnisa Lawson. $15 in advance and $25 day of show. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. weekdays or one hour prior to showtime. For more details, call 336-222-8497.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — David Holt & Josh Goforth's "Carolina Heroes" show: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. $22 in advance and $27 at the door; tickets can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. weekdays or one hour prior to showtime. Proceeds benefit the Newspaper in Education (NIE) literacy program.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Holiday & Hits with Diamond Rio and Jacob Vaughan: Nov. 30 at the Alliance Convention Center, 1214 Turrentine St., Burlington. Jacob Vaughan will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Diamond Rio takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Maverick Radio NC has teamed with The Petty Family Foundation to raise funds that will be allocated for Alamance County charities and support. Richard Petty will hold an auction for 500 people prior to the concert; auction will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Concert only is $40 and doors open at 7 p.m.; concert and auction tickets are $60 and doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://maverickradionc.com/maverick-blog/453991.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. TODAY — "Mean Girls": Feb. 11-16, 2020, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Rodrigo y Gabriela: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian St., Durham. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Lindsey Stirling: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 2020, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte; and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. SEPT. 26 — The Choir of Man: 7:30 p.m. March 24, 2020, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian St., Durham. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com

NOTE: Chance the Rapper's concert, originally scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, has been rescheduled for Jan. 30, 2020. Tickets purchased for the Oct. 12 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. $49 to $129; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

CONCERTS

Gloria Trevi: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. $39.95 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Department of Music Faculty concert: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Whitley Auditorium on the Elon University campus. Free.

2019 International Blues Challenge winner Jon Shain: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $15; tickets can be purchased at www.carolinatheatre.com/ or by calling 336-333-2605.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. $28 to $46. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

97.1 QMG presents "Inspiration and Praise" featuring Donnie McClurkin and Marvin Sapp: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

GriZ: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. $19 to $55; tickets available through Live Nation.

Gary Allan: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. $41 to $91. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

OTHER CONCERTS

The Bandits: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, The Barn Dance, 6341 Phillippi Road, Julian. Doors open at 5 p.m. Line dance lessons with Mark and Sheila Hearne from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for adults, $8 for members and $5 for those 18 and under. www.thebarndanceinc.com.

EVENTS

Elon University Fall Convocation with Nikki Haley: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Schar Center, Elon University. $15 or free with Elon University identification. Tickets available starting Aug. 19 by visiting elon.edu/u/cultural-calendar/fall-ticket-information/ or calling 336-278-5610.

Comicville presents Fall Comedy Series: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. The event will feature Your Buddy Tom; Ms. Phillis; and Andrew Gleason. It is hosted by J. Derrel with a special performance by R&B artist JQ Smoove. For mature audiences only. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 day of show and can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. weekdays or one hour prior to showtime. For more details, call 336-222-8497.

PAW Patrol Live! — "Race to the Rescue": 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 28; and noon and 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. $25 to $120; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

EXHIBITS

The Meaning of Blue — The Paintings of Katharine Nash Rhoades: On display at Gallery 406 Arts West on the Elon University campus through Sept. 27.

Barbara Rizza Mellin's "Simple Elegance — Asian Brush paintings": On display and for sale now through Sept. 29, Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more details, call 336-226-4495 or visit www.alamancearts.org/.

THEATER & DANCE

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents "Matilda — The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 26-29 and Oct. 3-6. $25 for adults and $23 for students and seniors with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at 336-725-4001 or online at www.LTofWS.org.

Lewis & Tolkien, Of Wardrobes & Rings: 8 p.m. Sept. 26-27; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 28; and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Odeon Theatre, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. Tickets range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.

Elon University's Department of Performing Arts presents "Dancing in the Landscape, Falling into Place": 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon Sept. 28, Snow Family Grand Atrium on the Elon University campus. Free.

"Temptation," an inspirational comedy play: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte. Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

AUDITIONS/ENTRIES

Gibsonville Fall Festival is looking for vendors: Apply at https://www.gibsonville.net/gibsonvillefallfestival. Apply soon to ensure premium booth location. The fall festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in downtown Gibsonville. For more details, email gibsonvillemarketdays@gmail.com.

Alamance Arts is looking for individuals who like to entertain to host a party between now and Sept. 30: All expenses of the party would be paid by the host as a tax-deductible contribution to Alamance Arts. All ticket sales from the party would go to Alamance Arts. Email arts@alamancearts.org to sign up to host a party.

N.C. State Fair general competition entries open: Online and paper entry registration forms are now being accepted in general entry categories for the N.C. State Fair. The Special Cooking Contests will accept entries until Oct. 1. For more details, visit www.ncstatefair.org. The N.C. State Fair is Oct. 17-27 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) is seeking Performing Arts Ambassadors: DPAC is looking for 20 high school students passionate about live entertainment and the performing arts. For more details, visit the Performing Arts Ambassador page of DPACnc.com or email Megan Rindoks, community outreach manager, at mrindoks@DPACnc.com. Application deadline is Sept. 23.

The Burlington Artists League is looking for 2D artwork, photography and sculpture art: Artwork will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25 at the Burlington Artists League's Fine Arts Gallery, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Opening reception is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. For more details, call 336-229-9305.

Photos being sought for Gibsonville's "Welcome to Gibsonville, Welcome Home" calendar: Deadline to submit photos is Sept. 30 and the images must be high-resolution, vertical or horizontal, color or black-and-white and should represent curb appeal such as doors, porches, yards and business entrances in Gibsonville. Three images can be submitted per person and can be emailed to Karen York of York's Photography Studio in Whitsett at khyork68@gmail.com. This is a fundraiser for the Gibsonville Museum and Historical Museum. Selected photos will be posted on http://www.gmhsi.org/. For more details, call 252-394-5883.

Submit calendar listings in writing with a contact name and number by email to capple@thetimesnews.com, the Tuesday before the Thursday of publication. For more details, call 336-506-3057. To add an event to our online calendar, go to www.thetimesnews.com/calendar, sign in or register an account and add your information.