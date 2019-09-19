Betsy Angene's "Watercolor Journeys" will be on display and for sale during the month of September at the Burlington Artists League's (BAL) Fine Arts Gallery inside Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington.

Angene is September's featured artist. A selection of Angene's sketchbooks will be on display.

"My sketchbooks have played a very important role in that journey," she said. "It began as a small child. I was fortunate to have a very creative mother who encouraged my artistic bent. As an adult, I've lived all over the country and on the island of Barbados for a time. Luckily, I was able to have wonderful teachers. They encouraged me to be bold with color, look for the essence of the subject — not just the external view. Pat Weaver's lyrical animal studies continue to inspire me. And of course, Judi Betts who drilled into her students, 'inspiration is for amateurs. The rest of us just show up and get to work.' "

"I continue to work in the sketchbooks she creates. They have to be very sturdy for they take a beating as they're tossed into my purse, my backpack, the floor of my car as they travel with me in my daily rounds. They're not beautifully designed art journals. They are, however, the heartbeat of my training as an artist. They contain changing palettes, names, ideas, grocery lists, scrawled phone numbers and, of course, a visual record of where I've been and what I've seen."

Angene said it is her sketchbooks that have drawn her "deeper into the community and a feeling of being home."

For more details, call 336-584-3005.