THURSDAY

Gastonia Toastmasters: 7 to 8 a.m., Warlick Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, Intergenerational Room. Visit gastontoastmasters.org or call Dan Stinson, 704-461-8243.

Gaston County Republican Women: Noon, Jackson's Cafeteria, 1453 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia. Republican candidates running for municipal offices throughout the county have been invited to meet, mingle and share.

Advance Directives Clinics: 4 p.m., Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia. Gaston Hospice offers free advance directive clinics to discuss living wills, health care powers of attorney and the new MOST form, Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment. A medical social worker will explain these forms and help participants complete them, then notarize them. Call or email Beverly Lutz for more information 980-834-4519, or Beverly.Lutz@caromonthealth.org.

SATURDAY

Bikefest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., George Poston Park. The park is home to more than 10 miles of mountain bike trails and was named a National Recreation Trail in 2015. Event will feature the grand opening of pump track, live music, food trucks, beverages, bike demos, 20+ bike shop vendors, free guided trail rides, and more. This year's event will be in conjunction with the Red Bull World Championship Qualifier Event taking place on Sunday. Bikes will not be provided for the guided rides, so riders must bring their own bikes. The pump track is for all ages and skill levels. The guided trial ride will cover 10 miles, and is a no-drop ride, but the difficulty of the ride will be moderate. There will be helper riders there to assist anyone along the trail, and to help take short cuts if riders want to end the ride early. Call 704-922-2164 or visit gastongov.com/parksrec

Dinner-Dance: 6 p.m., Gaston Citizen's Resource Center, 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway, Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission to $10. Food and drinks are free. General public invited. Dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Menu includes barbecue, baked beans, cold slaw, hush puppies, vanilla cake with butter cream icing, soft drinks, coffee, tea, and water. Kitchen and drink tables close at 7:30 p.m. The band Crimson Rose performs from 7 to 10 p.m. No alcohol allowed. Call 704-865-5663 or 704-517-5273.

Singer/songwriter Kevin Church in concert: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Theatre, 162 E. Main Ave., Gastonia. The Gastonia native performs free but a love offering will be received.

SUNDAY

Miss Gastonia/Miss Gaston County/Miss Mount Holly and Outstanding Teen competition orientation: 3 p.m., Mount Holly City Hall, 400 E. Central Ave., Mount Holly. Anyone interested in entering the pageant is encouraged to attend to learn more about the program, ask questions, and enjoy refreshments. Presented by the Miss Gastonia Scholarship Association. Women ages 18-25 are eligible to compete for the titles of Miss Gastonia, Miss Gaston County, and Miss Mount Holly 2020 and represent the area in the Miss North Carolina competition next June in Raleigh. Girls ages 13-17 are eligible for the Outstanding Teen division. The pageant is Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at Stuart W. Cramer High School. Call Delores Cox, executive director, 704-827-7277 or visit missgastoniapageant.com.

COMING UP

South Point High School barbecue sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27, 906 South Point Road, Belmont. Plates include barbecue slaw, rolls, chips and dessert. Cost is $8 per plate and Hillbilly’s BBQ is catering. Curbside service is available all day. Deliveries are available to businesses with a 10 plate minimum. Call 704-836-9612.