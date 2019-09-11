Thursday, Sept. 12

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

4-5 p.m.: Bookventures, an afterschool program for children in kindergarten-fifth grade, at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

5 p.m.: Dunbar High School Class of 1961 meeting at Down-Home Cooking by Doe, 615 S. Main St., Thomasville. Call Pauline at (336) 225-6886.

8 p.m.: North Central Community Watch meeting at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington.

6:30 p.m. Northside/Hillside Community Watch meeting at North Lexington Baptist Church, 201 Mize Road, Lexington.

Friday, Sept. 13

6-9 p.m.: The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Sahara Reggae at its last Alive After Five concert from at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater, 333 S. Main St., Lexington. Food trucks and adult beverages will be sold. A free amusement area for children with inflatables will also be available. Admission is free.

Saturday, Sept. 14

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Hunter Safety classes at West Davidson Public Library. Pre-registration for this free event required by visiting www.register-ed.com/events/view/145975. Will break one hour for lunch.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: M.O.M @ Union Grove children’s consignment sale, 2295 Union Grove Road. Gently used fall and winter children’s clothing, shoes, sports equipment, costumes, toys, book and baby’s items available.

9 a.m-4 p.m.: Jase Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” will be at the Great Outdoor Expo at Denton FarmPark. Hunting, fishing, kid friendly activities, fitness challenges, health and safety awareness, games and entertainment and live music will be part of the event. General admission is $10; children ages 5-12, $5; younger than age, free. Limited number of VIP: tickets for $40, which includes meet and greet with Jase Robertson, meal and FarmPark attractions pass. Purchase tickets online at https://greatoutdoorexpo.bpt.me/ or by phone at (336) 506-3071.

noon-2 p.m.: Friendship Club for the blind and visually impaired meets at Lexington Parks and Recreation Department, 469 Parkway Drive.

9 p.m: Copper Still Taproom, 18 Salem St., Thomasville, will host Jaxon Jill performing.

5-7 p.m.: Pickin' & Grinnin' and a meal at Paul's Chapel Church, 2791 W. Center St. Ext., Lexington. Meal served until 6 p.m.: hot dog, baked potato bar, drink and dessert. Cost: $5. Info: 336-596-5991.