The Rev. Don Rollins described his first month as the interim minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville as similar to running in place as he tries to figure things out.

But members of the congregation at the church off Kanuga Road said they see Rollins as on the move.

“We are thrilled to have Don as our interim minister. He began the position on August 1st and hit the ground running,” UUFH member Jan Partin said.

Whichever running analogy applies, Rollins and church members say they expect his next two years at the church to produce great results.

“It’s a good bunch,” Rollins said of the congregation. “They understand joy.”

Rollins joined the church as its interim minister after longtime minister Jim McKinley retired in June after 22 years of service.

He will remain as interim minister for the next two years as the congregation evaluates its goals and begins the process of searching for a permanent minister.

He said he wants to help the congregation with its organizational abilities and with both internal and external communication. The effort should allow the church to include as many people as possible when decisions need to be made.

The church’s location in the mountains of Western North Carolina gives its congregation a unique ability to incorporate mountain music, storytelling and poetry in its services, Rollins said.

“They’re a pretty artistic bunch,” he said.

Rollins said he plans to begin an open-mic night at the church in October to give people more of an opportunity to share their artistic talents in a “chemical free” environment. The night will be open to church members and members the community to share music, storytelling, poetry or any other talents they might want to showcase.

The large number of retirees in Hendersonville and in the church also presents specific challenges for the congregation as it seeks to grow from 170 members.

Working with members to develop good habits should help the church reach more people, Rollins said.

“You’re taking care of people and meeting their needs,” he said.

Rollins is an accredited interim minister and has served Unitarian congregations in 10 states and three Canadian provinces. He is originally from the Appalachian mountain area of Ohio and served for two years as an interim minister in Pittsburgh before coming to Hendersonville.

Rollins is also a musician and storyteller. He incorporates those roles into many facets of interim work and play. He is also a regular contributor to Progressive Populist, an alternative online and hard copy publication.

Rollins came to Hendersonville with his partner, Mary Bracey, and her daughter, Samantha, and four cats.

Partin said Rollins’ first month on the job involved much work in the church and community even before his first sermon on Labor Day Sunday.

“He has already started fulfilling his role as interim minister, which is to reflect on who we are, look at the health of our congregation and help us envision our tomorrow,” Partin said.

Susan Grider, the president of UUFH, described Rollins as energetic, soft-spoken and competent.

“His leadership will help us, the members and friends of the fellowship, to examine all aspects of who we are as a congregation, and then look at who we want to become in the future,” Grider said.

The church will begin searching for a new minister during the second year of Rollins’ ministry.

The process of searching for a new permanent minister will involve a search committee at the church putting together a packet of information about the church. Ministers searching for churches will also assemble packets of information about their ministries. A Unitarian Association in Boston matches potential churches with potential ministers, Grider said.

The church then interviews potential candidates and will eventually ask a candidate to spend a week with the congregation.

“At the end of the week, the congregation will vote on whether to call that minister to become our new settled minister. If the congregation votes in the affirmative and if the candidate accepts the call, we have a new minister. If either party disagrees to the partnership, the process starts over,” Grider said.

Rollins said he expects the church will quickly find a new minister once it completes the one-year search process.

“They’re healthy. Plus, it’s a beautiful setting,” he said.

For more information about the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Hendersonville, visit www.uufhnc.org.