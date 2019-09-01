Chickadees often build nests in the ferns on Nancy and Skip Youngdahl's Mebane porch.

"Then I can't water the fern because it would hurt the baby chickadees, so the fern dies," she said.

Bird watching, for Nancy, has always been a way to relax and reflect.

Birdhouses can be found in the couple's backyard.

"I can see them from where I sit at the computer," she said.

So naturally, birds inspired her to create her latest children's book, "Remembering Joseph Chickadee."

She began working on the book about six years ago, filed it away and returned to it last Christmas.

The 38-page hardback book, which she wrote and illustrated, is for children in third and fourth grade, but will interest bird lovers of all ages.

"My favorite illustration of Joseph is in the snow," she said. "He was all alone and he would stay in empty nests that other birds left behind."

The birds in this book, Nancy said, "are a family. And I think it's important especially for children to know, that when someone dies, we try to remember him or her."

She also hopes this book will educate people about birds.

"The female chickadee builds the nest. She picks up pieces of fur and hair to keep the eggs insulated," she said. "It's amazing to watch."

And there's a recipe for suet, which gives birds energy.

"I made some out of peanut butter and pine cones for our home in Florida," she said. "We go to Florida every winter."

Nancy and Skip Youngdahl live in Mebane. They have four grown children; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Nancy will sign and sell copies of "Remembering Joseph Chickadee" from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Two Krafty, 109 N. Main St., Graham; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Southpoint Mall, Durham; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham; and 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Scuppernong Bookstore, Greensboro. Cost is $11.06 for hardcover and $6.99 for Kindle at www.amazon.com and $14.95 in person.

For more details, email nancy.p.youngdahl@gmail.com or visit Nancy Youndahl on Facebook.