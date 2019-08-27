The United Methodist Men of Good Hope United Methodist Church will meet at 7 a.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall. Robert DeLapp and Roger Spach will serve breakfast. Pastor Joseph Fulk will lead devotions.

Members of the Unity Circle of Good Hope will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be a free community breakfast at Good Hope from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 7.

Grandparent’s Day will be observed Sept. 8.

The Senior Friends of Good Hope will meet on Sept. 15.

Those recently helping with Kids of Hope at early worship at Good Hope have been Vickie Tucker, Izzy Goforth and Diana Crotts and Chrissy Walser.

Pastor Joseph Fulk, Beverly Berrier and Emily McMahan presented the children’s message at Good Hope recently.

Doug Floyd and the Praise Band recently presented special music.

Come to Reedy Creek Baptist lunch

The Reedy Creek Baptist Church fellowship lunch will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Smiley’s Barbecue in Lexington.

Reedy Creek Baptist welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Ben Farrell and his family, with food and fellowship following his first Sunday evening service there.

Guest speaker before the new pastor arrived was the Rev. Jerry Shirley from Statesville.

Recent special music at Reedy Creek Baptist has been by Jerry White, Karan Miller, Amy Simmons, Charles Fishel and Sharon Pierce.

Deployed community service project set

The Arcadia Grange has a community service project scheduled for Oct. 14 to honor deployed service men and women from Davidson County. They will box care packages with a Davidson County/North Carolina touch and make a gift for families. If you have a friend or family member from Davidson County who is currently deployed, please call Kelli Rapp (336) 425-3311. She will need address, the Davidson County school they attended (if applicable), and a few other bits of information. The information will be needed by Sept. 30. If anyone would like to make a monetary donation they can contact Kelli Rapp. Any community member is welcome to join them on Oct. 14 at the Arcadia Community Building at 6:30. Refreshments will be served.

Help deliver meals

The Reedy Creek 2 home delivered meal route is in need of a volunteer for every other Tuesday. If interested, please call Debbie Todd (336) 479-6258.

Celebrate milestones

Congratulations to Chad and Courtney Fritts upon the birth of a daughter, Hattie Mae, born Aug. 13.

Watch for the school buses

Be careful driving. Remember school buses are now on the road. There will be a holiday for students on Sept. 2 for Labor Day. The elementary school day begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:35 p.m.

Prayers are needed

Get well wishes go to Virginia Barney, Gary Bell, Amanda Clodfelter, Mike Conrad, Eston Craven, Kathy Elliott, Richard Foster, Shelby Hoffman, Pauline Jones, Vickie Lambeth, Ed Mercier, Brenda Miller, Jimmy Miller, Kitty Minter, Wendy Motsinger, J. W. Reid, Mark Richardson, Kelly Thomason and Ray Wilkins.

Sympathy goes to the family and friends of Dorothy Hanes of Reedy Creek Road, who died Aug. 8; also sympathy to the family and friends of Dorothy Forbis, (a former pastor’s wife at Good Hope UMC), who died Aug. 16.

To report news of Reedy Creek, call Janie Walser at (336) 764-2553 or at jw6277@gmail.com.