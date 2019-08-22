Edgar Allan Poe’s timeless tales can still cause readers to shudder.

Add talented performers to the mix and you have an incredible show that will have audiences captivated and a bit spooked all at the same time.

In Studio 1’s latest production, “Shuddersome Tales of Poe” by Lindsay Price, 17 young performers beautifully demonstrate the classic stories.

Directed by Tami Kress with haunting sound effects and an eerie-looking backdrop by Scott Nicholson, this show ushers in Halloween a bit early.

If you are a fan of Poe’s writing, you will be mesmerized by the display of talent on stage.

“Tell-Tale Heart” leads off the show in an impressive manner. Cody McMillan stars as The Old; Izzy Kress as The Young; Jade Coulbourn as Police 1; Isabel Baker as Police 2 and The Shudders make up the ensemble. This skit demonstrates how someone succumbs to madness.

Not a word is spoken in “The Oval Portrait,” but the story will have audiences spellbound. This piece is a choreographed work of art.

“The Raven” features such synchronization that the performers form one cohesive unit.

While “The Masque of the Red Death” is so vibrant with color, sound and movement that it’s the perfect story to conclude the show.

Edgar Allan Poe's incredible writing, coupled with the intense and dramatic acting of these young performers, will have you on the edge of your seat.

Note: This show features scary dialogue, flashing lights and fog so it may not be best for young audiences.

Studio 1 will perform "Shuddersome Tales of Poe" at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Sara McMillan Brown Theatre at Studio 1, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.