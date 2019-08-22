The musicians who make up the Hindsight Bluegrass Band got together in 2017 to "pick and play."

"It was a cold winter night and we were bored," said Julie Brown, bassist. "We didn't know we were forming another band."

But that's exactly what happened when Brown, along with Scott Hancock on rhythm guitar; Stan Brown on banjo; Allen McCanless, aka "Fiddlin" Al McCanless; and Jim Boren, on mandolin, got together.

The band plays originals as well as cover tunes.

"We'll pull out an old rock 'n' roll tune, too, from time to time," Brown said.

Hindsight Bluegrass Band will be the second performer in the concert series to raise funds for the Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre. The band knows Tim Allen, who organized the series, and "we're happy to help in any way we can. It's sad when something that people have loved for so long is in need of help. I hope this will help in some way."

The concert is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Sizemore Pavilion at the Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre, 301 Drama Road, Snow Camp. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

In addition to community performances, the band plays for private and corporate events as well as at churches.

The band began recording its first CD on Aug. 16. It's set for release on New Year's Eve.

"We have performed a New Year's Eve show at Sunset Theatre in Asheboro for several years in a previous band. Last year was our first show there with this band. "It's a great event."

The musicians have such a good time during rehearsals, Brown said, that "time slips away from us. We should all be heading home to go to bed so we can go to work the next day, but we don't want to leave. We're all good friends. We love being together and playing music together."

"They encourage me as a musician," she added. "They make me want to play more."

For more details, visit www.snowcampoutdoortheatre.com/ or visit the Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre on Facebook.