Gipsy Danger delivers "music across several genres that's just plain fun."

The band is returning to the Fourth Fridays/Musical Chairs event from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Depot Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Fourth Fridays will begin with Glencoe the band from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. behind The Historic Depot. Admission is free, but some events may require a fee.

"It's always a blast," mandolin player/vocalist Marty Robertson said of the event.

The band put a "Christmas in July" shout-out on Facebook last month and Robertson said "we have had a pretty busy year for sure playing everywhere from our favorite bars to weddings and corporate events, and yes, we started doing Christmas parties a few years ago, which is also a lot of fun."

In addition to Robertson, the band includes P.D. Ross on guitars and vocals; Clayton Durham on bass and vocals; and Jared Matthews and Dan Emmett on violin. Matthews will perform on Friday.

When they're not playing with Gipsy Danger, Ross is an owner of Living Landscapes in Graham; Robertson is IT manager at Rice Toyota in Greensboro; Durham is an owner of WORD Rock Drills in Elon; Matthews is a financial officer with Volvo in Greensboro; and Emmett is a full-time musician.

The band formed in 2013 and while the style of music has been called everything from "jam grass" to "new grass" to folk-rock, "ultimately we are taking tunes from every genre and reinterpreting them with the instruments we use," Robertson said. "One of the things we love is bringing an atmosphere that allows people to have fun, a little joy and take their minds off all the craziness in this world. Come see us play and we will make you happy."

In case of rain, the concert will be canceled.

Next up at Musical Chairs: West End Mambo will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at 104 E. Elm St., Graham.

For more details, visit btowneventsnc.com or visit B-Town Events on Facebook.