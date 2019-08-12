Q: Is writing your goals down constructive in the gym?



A: Goal setting is a cornerstone of success. Successful people in every aspect of society will explain they set goals and continue to do so. Seeing those goals daily can make them forefront in your thoughts. They have to be clearly defined with concrete time parameters. While many experts these days insist that a time frame is too restrictive and can create a pressure cooker if things don’t turn out as planned, pressure is necessary to produce results. One of our really successful athletes, Harrison Gee, used the goal setting process repeatedly to make changes in every aspect of his training.

One of those was to set the goal for the bench press in the Shrine Bowl combine. The record was 38 reps with 185 pounds. Remember these competitors are high school juniors. He was certainly strong enough and came to me with this challenge. We had to convert his raw strength into a huge number of reps. We had 12 weeks, which was plenty of time and we set up a series of short term goals to reach his final goal. Using this plan he was able to break the record with 40 reps. He went on to play in the Shrine Bowl and in the Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl and then at N.C. State University.

If your goal is weight loss, choose how much and by when. Make it an accessible goal. Don’t plan to lose 40 pounds in a month because that is just setting yourself up for failure. If you want to lose 40 pounds, shoot for 10 pounds a month and give yourself four or even five months. This system can translate into other aspects of your life as well.

For another of our clients, he wanted to get promoted to running his own construction crew. Getting a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) would give him a raise as a short-term benefit. The long-term benefit of having that license is that it is one of the requirements to be considered for a crew chief position. In many cases, change will happen when the pain of remaining the same becomes greater than the pain required to change. God bless and keep training and keep setting goals.

Daryl Laws is a certified personal trainer and owner of Body Unlimited Inc., 325 Holly Hill Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Contact him at 336-538-0012 or daryllaws@aol.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BodyUnlimited.