LUMBER BRIDGE — The dust never settles at a rodeo.

Broncs, bulls and steers were stirring it up all weekend at 7 Branch Farm, where the National Day of the Cowboy ran last Friday and Saturday night on Ron Payne’s horse farm.

“This rodeo came about when George W. Bush, while he was in office, declared one Saturday in the month of July as the National Day of the Cowboy and we picked up on that,” Payne says from the second story of a building overlooking his arena, lit up and surrounded by bleachers packed with spectators.

His rodeo is in its sixth go ‘round and this year, Payne handed the reins to the Southern Rodeo Association. Founded in 1954, the SRA is the oldest rodeo association east of the Mississippi, and contestants in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and cowgirls breakaway roping compete to qualify for the yearly Southern Finals Rodeo.

Among the contestants at 7 Branch last weekend were breakaway ropers Carson Denning, Heather Sherrill and Jamie Ellsworth.

They each twirled a loop of rope overhead and laced it right in front of a charging calf who, ideally, will run right into it as it hangs in the air. And it all happens fast.

The women say a love of horses got them involved in the sport. So why not dressage or some other equine competition?

“That’s too boring for us,” Denning, from Benson, says. “They try to do things properly and we just try to go as fast as we can.

“I might be biased but I think our event is the coolest. The only thing that might be cooler is the mounted shooting. They go fast and they have to have good aim like us.”

Ellsworth says that for breakaway roping, you want a horse with “a lot of run and a big stop.”

Horse and rider take off after a calf is released from a chute, and they’re timed on how quickly the rider can lasso the calf. Unlike calf roping, where the rider comes off his horse to hogtie the calf, in breakaway, the roper signals the horse to stop after the calf is roped, and once the rope is tight it will breakaway. That’s the end of the run, and these girls can do it faster than I just typed this sentence: usually between 2 and 3 seconds.

“We all compete against each other but we all root for each other too,” Sherrill, from Cleveland, N.C., says.

The challenge, she maintains, is what they love. That and the horses.

“We all have full-time jobs and we can’t make a living from this, so it’s more of a hobby for us,” she says.

With food truck generators humming, country music blasting from the speakers and the smell of vinegar-based bbq sauce in the air, hundreds of people gathered around the arena. In front of the loaded bleachers, people sat in chairs and on blankets. Moms two-stepped with their little boys, some kids played catch in a circle, and Brian Boom stood near the holding pens in a starched shirt, Wranglers and cowboy hat.

“You don’t want to nod your head and turn out unless you know you’re hung up,” he says, going on to explain that the nod indicates the rider is ready and before that move, he needs to ensure that the one hand he’s allowed to hold on with is wrapped tightly with a rosin-rubbed rope.

Boom, from Goldsboro, rides bareback in the rodeo and he trains horses for a living.

“It’s a big adrenaline rush,” he says of the competition.

Boom says upper-body strength is a plus when it comes to holding onto a bucking bronc or bull.

And when it comes to the other rodeo sports, the relationship between horse and rider is paramount.

“You and your horse are a team,” he says. “Y’all have to work together. These girls put in day after day training with their horses, spending time with their horses and getting their horses to think like they think.”

Barrel racing shows that relationship well, as horse and rider round barrels in a cloverleaf pattern, and charge back to the finish in a burst of power and grace.

That’s a popular event that draws a lot of cheering and enthusiasm, but when the bull riding’s about to start, the air is electric with anticipation.

Debbie Tatem, from Stedman, likes bull riding better than any other event.

“It’s everybody’s favorite, I think,” she says. “It’s very entertaining.”

Kathy Gurnett, from Fayetteville, enjoys the “beautiful horses,” and the cowboys.

“It’s better than I expected,” she says.

