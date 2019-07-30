Editor's note: To make changes/corrections to the Health Calendar, contact Charity Apple at 336-506-3057 or email her at capple@thetimesnews.com.

CHILDBIRTH AND INFANCY

Weekend Childbirth Blitz: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3-4, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level. This weekend class covers the material in the Childbirth Preparation course in a condensed format.

Preparing Big Brother and Sister: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level. 101. Recommended for siblings 3 to 8 years old. 336-586-4000

HEALTHY LIVING

Inspire Meditation: Noon Thursdays, sanctuary of Elon Community Church, 241 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. A shared 20 minutes of silence. Free. 336-512-9859.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer

Cancer Transitions: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays now through Sept. 4, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. For more details or to register, call Sandy Hess at 336-586-3583 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

GI Cancer Support Group with Brianna: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. To register, call 336-586-3504, visit armc.com/events-and-classes or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

Care Program: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 6-29, Alamance Regional Cardiac Pulmonary Gym. A free customized exercise program open for all patients of Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call Carroll Enterkin at 336-538-8120.

Card Making with Anita Black: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. All skill levels are welcome; materials are provided.

Narcotics Anonymous:

(Possible Dreams): 6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon Thursdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays at 522 Trollinger St., Burlington

(Freedom to Live): 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 211 W. Harden St, Graham

(Courage to Change): 8 p.m. Wednesdays corner of Broad and Davis streets, Burlington

(Courage to Change): 7 p.m. Fridays at corner of Broad and Davis streets, Burlington

(Peace and Recovery): Noon Saturdays at Morgantown Baptist Church, 1703 Morgantown Road, Burlington

(Freedom to Live): 6 p.m. Saturdays at 211 W. Harden St., Graham

(Freedom to Live): 6 p.m. Sundays at 211 W. Harden St., Graham (Candlelight meeting)

Reformers Unanimous: a faith-based addictions program, meets from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Friday at Bethel Baptist Church, 238 Dixon Road, Graham. Transportation available; childcare provided. Family members welcome. 336-227-3818

Narconon (New Life Retreat Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education): offers free assessments and referrals and can help you overcome addiction in your family. Call 800-431-1754 or visit drugabusesolution.com.