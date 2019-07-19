David Holden heard about Cleveland County Arts Council from fellow artists.

He enjoys painting baseball stadiums. At famous parks, he takes pictures as inspiration. Major League star Bryce Harper is the first individual player Holden’s painted.

Holden, of Toronto, Canada, creates pieces that are perfect for the latest exhibit in uptown Shelby called “Baseball As Art.” The work of 17 local, national and international artists is on display through Aug. 21.

Holden recently visited North Carolina for the first time. He wanted to be at the exhibit opening reception on July 11. He also made time for local cuisine and a few days in Asheville.

“I really love it, been trying to eat as much barbecue as I can, and craft beer,” he said.

The exhibit shares the stories of baseball players who went “From the American Legion to the Big Leagues.” It coincides with the American Legion World Series to Shelby, happening Aug. 15-20.

“It seems like a great thing for the community,” Holden said.

He sees his paintings of stadiums, including the one of Yankee Stadium on display at the Cleveland County Arts Council, as landscapes. He enjoys visiting famous parks and taking pictures.

“As a Canadian, I do like hockey but baseball is not as wild. Even up in Canada, I played as a kid and have memories of that,” he said.

Among the art on display is acrylics on watercolor paper, ink and gouache, digital print, colored pencil on cardstock, watercolor and oil on canvas. Arts Council President Shearra Miller said it’s always a fun exhibit and she hopes it excites people about the American Legion World Series. It’s summertime and people are thinking about baseball. She said the event helps bring the community together.

“We have paintings, pictures of former American Legion players before they hit the big leagues,” she said.

In addition to Holden, participating artists are Maz Adams, Jeff Adams aka Gypsy Oak, Darrell Endicott, James Fiorentino, Harrison Freeman, Tim Godden, John Hanley, Andrew Hermida, Mike Kupka, Paul Lempa, Mike Noren, Anika Orrock, CF Payne, Dick Perez, Chris Ross and Noah Stokes.

Admission is free to see the exhibit at the Cleveland County Arts Council, 111 S. Washington St., Shelby. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

