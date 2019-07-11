The Burlington Artists League (BAL) will hold its featured artists reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the gallery inside Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington.

These 3-D works include pottery, wood-turned items, handmade jewelry and more. This month's reception will be held in conjunction with the Story Sisters' book signing. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work, which will be on display and for sale.

For more details, visit www.balartists.com or call 336-584-3005.