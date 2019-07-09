Q: Which is more effective at adding strength and muscle, forced reps or drop sets?

A: Both of these methods of extending a set are productive. While adding strength tends to indicate that you’re adding muscle, you can add strength without adding muscle if you’re trying to stay in a specific weight class or engaged in a sport that being physically larger is detrimental. A pitcher or tennis player doesn’t need more bulk, but would benefit from more strength.

Forced reps are a good way to add strength. Do two or three forced reps at the end of your heaviest set on one or two of your exercises. Some people like to add forced reps to multiple sets or exercises, but the idea is to stimulate not annihilate. Preferably, on that final set, you’re capable of performing six positive, good form reps. You should be at failure after that and need a dependable spotter to gauge how much assistance you need to return the bar to start position after completing the negative portion of the reps. Two or three reps is all you need here. Your training partner doesn’t need to get a workout spotting your forced reps.

For Drop Sets, in a volume sequence, you would do eight to 10 reps, decrease the weight by 25 to 30 percent and perform another six to 10 reps. In a Hybrid (Density/Volume) cycle you would do five to six reps, decrease the weight by 25 percent and do another five to six reps. With stronger people, the third set would be added by decreasing the weight by 25 percent and performing five or six more reps. With the Hybrid you get heavy weight for strength, and reps for volume in the same set which initiated good muscle growth. God bless and keep training.

Daryl Laws is a certified personal trainer and owner of Body Unlimited Inc., 325 Holly Hill Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Contact him at 336-538-0012 or daryllaws@aol.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BodyUnlimited.