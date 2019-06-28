Husband Gray and I visited with daughter Amy and family last weekend. Grandson Carter was playing the newest version of Bloons Tower Defense, and I soon decided to play as well. If you thought Candy Crush was addictive, it has nothing on Bloons Tower Defense 6, also known as BTD6. Anyone interested in trying it can download it from the app store on your phone or tablet, but you have been warned.

This week I did something I had never done before. I mailed a box of books to a prison in Missouri. I am Facebook friends with author Caroline Giammanco, and through her found out that there was a need for more books in prison libraries. Caroline wrote "Bank Notes: "The True Story of the Boonie Hat Bandit." I recommend it to anyone who wants to know more about what really happens in the prison system. Anyone interested in sending books to prisons can email me or look on Google for prison rules and addresses. There is a form that must be filled out and sent with the books. I sent a large box by media mail for about $5.

Welcome Civitan Club meets

The Welcome Civitan Club met June 20 at Hoyt’s Restaurant in Reedy Creek for its bi-monthly meeting. Gerald Talley of Charlotte presented a program on the work of the North Carolina ALS Chapter. This neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gherig’s, has no known cause. It robs people of the ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe. The ALS Association offers support to the patients and families dealing with ALS. They also support continuing research about the disease, and hopefully, in the future, a cure.

The club is busy planning two picnics for the month of July. One will honor the summer reading program participants at the North Davidson Public Library. The other will be for members of the Davidson County Civitan Club. This is an annual event for the Davidson County club.

The club proudly announces its 2019-2020 officers: president, Clifton Murphy;pPresident-elect, Kenyon Rush; secretary, Ray Baity; and treasurer, Roy Berrier. These officers will be installed in October. Because of the July 4 holiday, the club will not meet next week. The next meeting will be July 18 at Hoyt’s Restaurant, where the club typically meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

Silver Sneakers fitness offered

There is still time to get into better shape. The Silver Sneakers program is hosting classes at 8:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings at Triangle Fitness. The program is taught by Patty Swing and is designed to increase muscular strength as well as range of movement. Chairs are available if needed for seated or standing support. No pre-registration is needed. Triangle Fitness is located at 180 Hinkle Lane, Welcome NC. Call (336) 731-7700 if you have any questions.

Preschool hosting doughnut fundraiser

Davidson Preschool is selling Red Donut coupons at a cost of $20 for a sheet of 10 amazing coupons. Please call the preschool if you are interested in buying coupons. Fifty per cent of sales goes to Davidson Preschool. You may also call for a tour and open house dates. The number is (336) 224-0370.

Celebrate July 4 at church

Bethesda UMC offers food, fun, and fellowship at 5 p.m. on July 4 in the Family Life Center. Children are asked to bring their trikes and bikes to decorate (materials provided) for a parade. Vacation Bible School at Bethesda is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7-10., preceded by supper for the children at 5:30 p.m. Bethesda UMC is located at 2922 Bethesda Road.

Bible school set

First Baptist Church in Welcome will have Bible School July 21-24.

Get ready for 5k race

Pilgrim Reformed is getting geared up for the annual 5k Run for Grace and the community is invited to participate in this event. This year’s race will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 10. As always, the race will benefit the clients of the Workshop of Davidson. The entry fee for ages 19 and up is $30, and the fee for ages 18 and under is $25. Registration is will be held from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on the day of the race, or you can pre-register by going to runsignup.com/race/nc/lexington/runforgrace5k. Although this is called a race and awards are given for runners in various age groups, is it also for walkers at any pace. For questions and more information, email runforgrace1@gmail.com.

Sympathy goes out to the family of Jack Byerly.

Patt’s Pointers

My amazing friend, Patt Hampton, has sent a great pointer for your Fourth of July celebrations. Patt says if you are having a meal outside, you can weigh down your tablecloth by sewing pockets inside each corner and filling them with rocks.

