Purchase tickets at the following outlets, unless otherwise stated. Service fees may apply, and prices are subject to change. Tickets also should be available at the various venues’ box offices. Event tickets are subject to N.C. sales tax.

Ticketmaster: 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, venue box offices, select Wal-Mart stores (in the Electronics department) or any Ticketmaster outlet. For Ticketmaster’s customer service, call 800-653-8000.

etix.com: 919-653-0444, 800-514-3849 or www.etix.com.

Live Nation: 877-598-8698, www.livenation.com, venue box offices or all Ticketmaster outlets.

NEW LISTINGS

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — The Isaacs benefit concert: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Harvest Baptist Church, 3741 S. Church St., Burlington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ARMC Foundation to assist local cancer patients. The event is in memory of Times-News reporter Mike Wilder and Times-News editor emeritus Don Bolden. $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP tickets. https://isaacs.bpt.me/ or at the Times-News during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card at 336-506-3071.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Outdoor Expo featuring Jase Robertson: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14, Denton Farmpark, 1072 Cranford Rd., Denton. $40 (includes meet-and-greet with Jase Robertson, meal & Farmpark attractions pass); $10 general admission; and $5 for children 5 to 12 years old; https://greatoutdoorexpo.bpt.me/.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Miranda Sings — Who Wants My Kid?: 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $85 for VIP; $39.50 for standard seating; and a $3 theater facility fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket. tickets.carolinatheatre.com or 336-333-2605.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — GriZ: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Elvis Costello & The Imposters: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, White Oak Event Space, Greensboro. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT NOON FRIDAY — Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Carolina Theatre of Greensboro. $35 and $45. https://carolinatheatre.com/ or 336-333-2605.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. MONDAY — Ariana Grande: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, PNC Arena, Raleigh. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

CONCERTS

Gov't Mule: 7 p.m. July 5, The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte; and 7 p.m. July 6, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. Tickets for the Charlotte show are $46 and tickets for the Greensboro show are $12 to $72; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

New Kids on the Block: 7:30 p.m. July 7, PNC Arena, Raleigh; and 7:30 p.m. July 9, 2019, Spectrum Center, Charlotte. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: 7 p.m. July 7, PNC Music Park, Charlotte, and 7 p.m. July 9, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Wiz Khalifa: 6 p.m. July 10, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $21 to $89; tickets available through www.LiveNation.com.

The Royal Affair Tour: 6:30 p.m. July 10, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. $49.50 to $325. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.boothamphitheatre.com.

CONCERT SERIES

Groovin' on the Green: Concerts are held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month on the Town Green in downtown Gibsonville. The Magnificents: July 6; Back Porch Orchestra: Aug. 3. Free. 336-449-7241.

OTHER CONCERTS

The Bandits: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, The Barn Dance, 6341 Phillippi Road, Julian. Doors open at 5 p.m. Line dance lessons with Mark and Sheila Hearne from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for adults, $8 for members and $5 for those 18 and under. www.thebarndanceinc.com.

Exile: 7 p.m. July 6, Liberty Showcase Theater, 102 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $65 Gold VIP; $55 VIP; $45 house; $55 balcony VIP; and $40 balcony house. 336-622-3844 or www.thelibertyshowcase.com.

CLASSES

Beginning colored pencil drawing: 10 a.m. to noon July 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7, Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. $130, including all materials. Class is taught by artist Carolyn Langley. It is designed for youth — rising sixth-graders and up. Register online at www.alamancearts.org/community-classes.

EVENTS

Only Believe Movie Event — "Grace Card": 9:30 a.m. July 6, Graham Cinema, 119 N. Main St., Graham. Free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/OnlyBelieveEvent.

Senior Movie Morning — "Grumpy Old Men": 10 a.m. July 11, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Free.

Weathered Barn Pop-Up Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-13, 5434 Foster Store Rd., Liberty. Visit Weathered Barn Pop-Up Sale on Facebook.

The Spirit of Houdini — Magic & Mayhem: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 12-13, 102 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $25 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. 336-622-3844 or www.thelibertyshowcase.com.

EXHIBITS

INTRINSIC — Selections from the Central Region of The Watercolor Society of North Carolina and Haw River Reveries — Photography of Frank DiMauro: An Artful Gathering: Meet the Artists from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 12 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. Exhibit is on display July 1 through Aug. 10 in the Sister Galleries (Watercolor Society) and SunTrust Gallery (Frank DiMauro). 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

"Life in Color" by Brian Collins: will be on display and for sale now through July 28, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Viewing hours are noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and prior to all Paramount Theater events and productions. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

Judy Madren's artwork: will be on display and for sale now through July 28, Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

The Scott Family Collection presents the exhibit, "Dr. Floyd Scott's Legacy": 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Scott Family Collection, Wallace Gee Building, Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham. The exhibit is on display through September. Free, but donations are appreciated. To make an appointment, call 336-506-4203 or visit www.scottcollection.org/.

THEATER & DANCE

Studio 1 presents Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge": 7:30 p.m. July 11-13 and 2 p.m. July 14, Sara McMillan Brown Theatre, Studio 1, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. $13 for seniors and students and $16 for adults at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.

Studio 1 presents "A Year with Frog & Toad": 7:30 p.m. July 19-20 and 2 p.m. July 21, Sara McMillan Brown Theatre, Studio 1, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.

AUDITIONS/ENTRIES

The Carolina Renaissance Festival will hold open auditions: 8:30 a.m. to noon Satuday, Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. The festival is looking for actors, entertainers, musicians, performers and colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival's make-believe Village of Fairhaven. CarolinaRenFestInfo.com.

Alamance Arts is looking for individuals who like to entertain to host a party between July 1 and Sept. 30: All expenses of the party would be paid by the host as a tax-deductible contribution to Alamance Arts. All ticket sales from the party would go to Alamance Arts. Email arts@alamancearts.org to sign up to host a party.

Open call for art submissions (2D & 3D): Annual Art Show to Benefit Toys for Tots. Must be gallery-ready to hang. Each artist may submit up to three images to be juried into this show. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 3. The show and reception will be Sept. 6 at the Fine + Folk Art Carolina, 116 W. Clay St., Mebane. If interested, email mgr@fineandfolkartcarolina.com for details.

Submit calendar listings in writing with a contact name and number by email to capple@thetimesnews.com, the Tuesday before the Thursday of publication. For more details, call 336-506-3057. To add an event to our online calendar, go to www.thetimesnews.com/calendar, sign in or register an account and add your information.