Bring Calendar information to 30 E. First Ave., email it to calendar@the-dispatch.com, or mail it to The Calendar, The Dispatch, P.O. Box 908, Lexington, 27293 so it arrives one week prior to its publication date. Call Jill Doss-Raines at (336) 249-3981, ext. 219 if you have any questions.

Lexington Senior High School Class of 1979 reunion: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; Commons on the Green; $35 per person paid by July 19. Make checks to LSHS Class of 1979 and mail to Lynn Smith, P.O. Box 614 Lexington, NC 27293. Email questions to danlynnruss@lexcominc.net.