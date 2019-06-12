AREA FARMERS MARKETS

Looking for locally grown fruits and vegetables? Below is a list of farmers markets across the county and beyond. Produce on hand can vary from week-to-week, even daily, so be sure to call ahead or check the market’s website to find out what items are available.

• Andrews-Chrismon Farms: 6909 Burlington Road, Whitsett. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 336-449-4222.

• Authentically Alamance Farmers' Market at Elon Community Church: Hours are 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays now through mid-November, Elon Community Church, at Williamson and Haggard Avenues in downtown Elon. 336-584-0391 or aeriel@piedmontconservation.org. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

• Authentically Alamance Farmers' Market at North Park: Hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays now through October, rain or shine at North Park off Sharpe Road in Burlington. 336-222-5138 or aeriel@piedmontconservation.org. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

• Baldwin Beef Outlet: 5341 N.C. 86 South, Yanceyville. Open year-round 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 336-694-4218 or www.baldwinbeef.com.

• Carrboro Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays now through Oct. 26 and 9 a.m. to noon November through March. Open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays now through Oct. 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. 919-280-3326 or www.carrborofarmersmarket.com.

• Caswell Farmers Market: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays now through Aug. 29 at 4807 2246-2252 N.C. 86 North, Yanceyville. 336-234-7561 www.caswelllocalfoods.org.

• Eno River Farmers Market: Open from 8 a.m. to noon April through November and 10 a.m. to noon December through March at the Farmers Market Pavilion, Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Visit enoriverfarmersmarket.com.

• Farmers Market in the parking lot of Holly Hill Baptist Church at South Church Street and Edgewood Avenue, Burlington: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays now through October. 336-684-8728.

• Garden Valley Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 3437 S. Church St., Burlington. 336-226-1499.

• Garden Valley Farmers Market No. 2: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 1037 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington. 336-226-1499.

• Garden Valley Farmers Market No. 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 1212 E. Main St., Haw River. 336- 226-1499.

• Garden Valley Farmers Market No. 4: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 4204 N. Church St., Greensboro 336- 226-1499.

• Greensboro Farmers Curb Market: 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. 7 a.m. to noon year-round on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays (now through Oct. 30). 336-373-2402 or gsofarmersmarket.org.

• Hillsborough Farmers Market: UNC Health Care, 430 Waterstone Dr., Hillsborough. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays April through October and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays November through March. www.hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org.

• Iseley Farms Market: 2960 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington. 336-584-3323 or www.iseleyfarms.com.

• Piedmont Triad Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Sundays, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. 336-605-9157.

• Saxapahaw Farmers Market: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, May through August, 1612 Jordan Dr., Saxapahaw. www.saxapahawnc.com/.

• Smith Farms & Greenhouses: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, April through October, at 6806 Tickle Rd., Gibsonville. Follow Smith Farms on Facebook at Smith Farms Gibsonville; smithgreenhouse@gmail.com; or 336-516-0855.

• The Market at Gibsonville: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays June through October at Burke and Main streets on the green in downtown Gibsonville. 336-449-7241 or gibsonville.net.

If you are a church or an organization planning a farmers market in Alamance County and it wasn’t listed, contact Charity Apple at 336-506-3057 or by email at capple@thetimesnews.com.