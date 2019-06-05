Father’s Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time to get busy making plans to celebrate dad’s big day.

Whether it’s a weekend at the lake, taking in a ballgame, or a family cookout in your own backyard, celebrating dad and all he does for us is what it’s all about.

But no matter what special plans you have for celebrating the fathers in your life, an amazing day just isn’t complete without an equally amazing dessert. After all, an amazing dessert is way better than a tie, so why not make dad a special treat on his special day?

The following dad-pleasing recipes will give you some ideas for sweet treats your dad will love. And as a tribute to my own dad, I’m including the recipe for one of his favorite desserts, German Chocolate Cake. Happy Father’s Day, dad.

Banana cream pie

• 1 cup cold milk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 3.4-ounce package instant vanilla pudding mix

• 1 12-ounce carton frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

• 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

• 2 medium firm bananas, sliced

• Additional banana slices, optional

In a large bowl, whisk milk, vanilla and pudding mix for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). Fold in 3 cups whipped topping. Pour 1 1/3 cups of pudding mixture into pie crust. Layer with banana slices and remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. Garnish with additional banana slices if desired. Refrigerate until serving. Serves eight at about $1.25 per serving.

Triple chocolate mousse torte

• 18 Oreo cookies

• 1/3 cup butter, melted

• 6 teaspoons unflavored gelatin, divided

• 3 tablespoons cold water, divided

• 5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

• 4 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

• 5 ounces milk chocolate, chopped

• 5 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter; pulse until combined. Press onto bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Refrigerate while preparing filling. In a small saucepan, sprinkle 2 teaspoons gelatin over 1 tablespoon cold water; let stand 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved; remove from heat.

Place bittersweet chocolate and 1/2 cup cream in a metal bowl over a small saucepan of hot water; heat and stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in gelatin mixture. Transfer to a medium bowl; cool completely. Repeat twice with milk and white chocolates. In a large bowl, beat vanilla and remaining 3 cups cream until stiff peaks form. Fold 2 cups whipped cream (1/3 of total) into cooled bittersweet chocolate; spread over crust. Refrigerate until set, 25 to 30 minutes. Repeat twice with milk and white chocolates, keeping remaining whipped cream chilled until needed.

Refrigerate torte, covered, until set, about four hours. To serve, loosen sides from pan with a knife. Carefully remove rim from pan. Makes 16 servings at about $1 per serving.

Peanut butter pie

• 3/4 cup peanut butter

• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup confectioners' sugar

• 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

• 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

• Salted chopped peanuts

In a large bowl, beat the peanut butter, cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping; pour into prepared crust. Sprinkle with nuts. Chill until serving. Makes eight servings at about $1 per serving.

German chocolate cake

• 4 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 cup butter, softened

• 2 cups sugar

• 4 large eggs, room temperature, separated

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 1/2 cups cake flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup buttermilk

FROSTING:

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 1 ½ cups evaporated milk

• 3/4 cup butter

• 5 large egg yolks, room temperature, beaten

• 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

• 1 ½ cups chopped pecans

• 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

ICING:

• 1 teaspoon shortening

• 2 ounces semisweet chocolate

Line three greased 9-inch round baking pans with waxed paper. Grease waxed paper and set aside. In small saucepan, melt chocolate with water over low heat; cool. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in 4 egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

In a small bowl and with clean beaters, beat the 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into creamed mixture; fold in remaining whites. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake 24 to 28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. For frosting, in a small saucepan, heat sugar, milk, butter and egg yolks over medium-low heat until mixture is thickened and golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans and vanilla extract. Cool until thick enough to spread. Spread a third of the frosting over each cake layer and stack the layers. In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake.

Makes 12 servings at about $2 per serving.

Penny Hawkins is a former Times-News Cook of the Month. Contact her at twodollardinners@yahoo.com or visit her blog at twodollardinners.blogspot.com. Her “$2 Dinners Cook Book: Easy Delicious Meals for $2 or Less Per Serving” is available for $14.99 at www.tatepublishing.com.