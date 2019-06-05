MEBANE — Do you have a young foodie in the family?

If so, Alamance Arts is holding a Culinary Arts Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16-19 at the Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor Dr. The camp is for rising sixth- through ninth-graders. All food and materials are included. Campers may bring their own snacks, if needed. Cost is $125 per camper for early bird registration, which will continue through June 15. After June 15, registration is $150 per camper. Space is limited.

To register, call 336-226-4495 or email instructor Gina Bader at glbader@gmail.com for more details.