Members of the Circle of Hope of Good Hope United Methodist Church will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for their monthly meeting.

There will be special Father’s Day program at 9:45 a.m. June 16 at Good Hope by the youth department.

The Sunshine Circle members of Good Hope will meet June 17.

Vacation Bible School will be June 23-28 at Good Hope with dinner served each night. There will be a VBS program at 9:45 a.m. June 30.

Those recently helping with children’s church at early worship at Good Hope have been Brannon and Jennifer Leonard; and Lisa Hinshaw and Nicole Hinshaw.

Jennifer Leonard, Beverly Berrier, Rodney Walser and Kacie Wilson presented the children’s message at Good Hope recently.

Roger Horton recently presented special music.

Evangelist will visit

There will be special services at Reedy Creek Baptist with Evangelist Ben Farrell at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and continuing at 7:30 p.m. June 10-12.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Reedy Creek Baptist beginning at 6 p.m. June 16 and from 7-8:45 p.m. June 17–20. The theme is “Giddyup Junction.” Following the evening service, there will be pizza for the children, parents and VBS workers

Special music at Reedy Creek has been presented by Sharon Pierce, Mitch Rogers and Charles Fishel.

Recent speakers at Reedy Creek Church have been Bruce McAllister and Wayne Willis.

Celebrate milestones

Congratulations to Lannie and Shelby Hoffman of Reedy Creek Road who were honored recently with a 50th anniversary celebration.

North Davidson High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers need to deliver meals

The Reedy Creek 2 home delivered meals route is in need of a volunteer for every other Tuesday. If you can spare an hour or so twice a month, please give Debbie Todd a call at (336) 479-6258.

Prayers needed

Get well wishes go to Amy Allred, Greg Burkhart, Mike Conrad, Eston Craven, Donald Daniels, Richard Foster, Jerry Freedle, Reba Gobble, Arvan Hill, Allen Huffman, Carolyn James, Mabel McDuffie, Fran Marshall, Kitty Minter, Debbie Moon, Lance Perrell, Craig Perryman, Teresa Tate, Darrell Vestal, Keith Vestal, Joe Walser, Randy Walser and Ruth Walser.

Sympathy goes to the family and friends of Jeff Byerly, formerly of Reedy Creek Road, who died May 10; also to the family and friends of Ed Shutt, who died May 15.

Sympathy also goes to Linda Taylor of Perryman Road and her family upon the death of her spouse, Troy Taylor, who died May 16; also to Marie Hanes and her family upon the death of her daughter, Carolyn Bennett, who died May 20. Sympathy also goes to Debra Freeman upon the recent death of her sister, Volree Johnston, who died May 24; and also sympathy to the family and friends of Rebecca Zimmerman Snyder who died May 26. Also sympathy to the family and friends of William Allen who died May 26.

To all these folks who have lost a family member or friend:

“God is ever near to those who have a broken heart through the loss of someone dear. It seems so overwhelming, the grief too much to bear, but know God is with you and He loves you and He cares.”

To report news of Reedy Creek, call Janie Walser at (336) 764-2553 or at jw6277@gmail.com.