Did you know that most dairy cows drink more than 50 gallons of water a day?

In 2017, North Carolina was home to approximately 45,000 dairy cows who lived on one of 190 dairy farms. Each cow in our state provides an average of 2,460 gallons of milk per year or about 8 gallons of milk (or 128 glasses of milk) per day. That is a lot of milk.

In North Carolina, we drank or used 93 percent of that milk in its fluid form. That is so many milk mustaches! What a great way to acknowledge National Dairy Month in June.

In 1937, the dairy industry created National Milk Month to promote drinking milk. At that time, milk production was at a surplus, and the purpose of National Milk Month was to encourage people to drink more milk in order to stabilize the demand for dairy. By 1939, the June celebration took on the new name of National Dairy Month. Now we use June to recognize dairy products and the farmers who produce them.

Experts consider milk as a part of a healthy lifestyle for children and adults, especially in promoting strong bones and teeth. It provides nine essential nutrients (calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, riboflavin and niacin) and plays a role in preventing heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and osteoporosis.

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) recommends two to three servings of low fat or fat-free dairy foods daily. The DGA describes three healthy eating patterns (Healthy US Style, Healthy Mediterranean Style, and Healthy Vegetarian Style) and includes dairy servings in all three. The DGA does state that fortified soy beverages, also known as soy milk, counts as a milk substitute.

True or false? All milks are equal. I will let you decide. Here are a few things to consider when choosing your best milk option:

• Which milk has the least calories?

• Which milk has the least amount of fat?

• Which milk has added sugars on the ingredient label?

• Which milk provides the most protein?

• Which milk has the most calcium? Keep in mind that the body more readily absorbs naturally occurring calcium.

• Which milk has the lowest number of ingredients listed on the label?

• Which milk costs the most?

Here are some examples of milk substitutes and a portion of their nutrient content along with milk’s nutrient content:

Fat-free-milk has 90 calories; 0 grams fat; 13 grams carbohydrates; 8 grams protein and 30 percent calcium.

Low-fat milk (1 percent) has 110 calories; 2.5 grams fat; 12.5 grams carbohydrates; 8 grams protein; and 30 percent calcium.

Soy beverage has 110 calories; 4.5 grams fat; 3 grams carbohydrates; 8 grams protein; and 45 percent calcium.

Almond beverage has 60 calories; 2.5 grams fat; 3 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram protein; and 45 percent calcium.

Coconut beverage has 70 calories; 4.5 grams fat; 3 grams carbohydrates; 0 grams protein; and 10 percent calcium.

Rice beverage has 120 calories; 2.5 grams fat; 8 grams carbohydrates; 8 grams protein; and 30 percent calcium.

For those that may be lactose intolerant, the nutrient content of fat-free/lactose-free milk is the same as the nutrient content for fat-free milk. Lactose intolerance means your body cannot digest the natural milk sugar causing symptoms like gas, bloating, stomach pain or loose stools. Depending on the severity of your symptoms, lactose-free milk or soy milk may be good alternatives.

Try this easy recipe, featuring a dairy product:

Anytime pizza

• 1/4 mini baguette or Italian bread (split lengthwise, or split 2 English muffins)

• 1/2 cup pizza sauce

• 1/2 cup mozzarella or Cheddar cheese (part-skim, shredded)

• 1/4 cup green pepper (chopped)

• 1/4 cup mushrooms (fresh or canned, sliced)

• Vegetable toppings (optional)

• Italian seasoning (optional)

• Other toppings, as desired (optional)

Toast the bread or English muffin until slightly brown. Top bread or muffin with pizza sauce, vegetables and low-fat cheese.

Sprinkle with Italian seasonings as desired. Return bread to toaster oven (or regular oven preheated to 350 degrees F. Heat until cheese melts. Makes two servings.

Nutrition Information: One serving provides 180 calories; 7 grams total fat; 3 grams saturated fat; 502 milligrams sodium; 18 grams carbohydrates; and 2 grams fiber.

Source: What's Cooking, USDA Mixing Bowl, https://whatscooking.fns.usda.gov

Nicole Alston is WIC Director of Alamance County. Contact her at nicole.alston@alamance-nc.com or 336-513-4872.