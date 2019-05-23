This season's first Fourth Fridays event in downtown Burlington will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Sweet T & The Biscuits will perform on the backside of the Historic Depot from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the headliner, the Will McBride Group, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Depot amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Admission is free, but some events require a fee. The concerts are in conjunction with the Musical Chairs countywide concert series.

Some seating is provided at the amphitheater, but concertgoers for Sweet T & The Biscuits should bring chairs and/or blankets for seating.

A kid's zone with face painting, games and balloon art will be held. Food trucks also will be available.

This time of year lends itself to outdoor festivals and Will McBride said his group is "happy to return to the Musical Chairs lineup." The band performed on Clay Street in downtown Mebane several years ago.

Last year, the group released two new singles, "Earthquake" and "Karma." Its Spotify streams have reached 54,000, McBride said.

"Spotify goes worldwide, too, so our music has been heard throughout Europe and Japan," he added. "That's amazing to me."

Earlier this month, the Will McBride Group headlined the Fuquay Varina Arts Center Theatre's first concert.

On Friday, concertgoers can expect to hear 90 minutes of original music and about 30 minutes of cover tunes ranging from Steely Dan to Hall & Oates, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer and Billy Joel.

"We think of our playlist as jazz-influenced pop/rock/funk," McBride said.

In addition to McBride on guitar and vocals, the group includes Jeff Abate on drums and Michael Reese on bass. Ashton Milliken also plays drums, but will not be available for Friday's show.

The group also will perform for the annual Carousel Festival on Sept. 21.

Next up at Musical Chairs: Love & Valor, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 31 at 104 E. Elm St., Graham.

In case of rain, the concert will be canceled. For more details, visit btowneventsnc.com/ or visit B-Town Events on Facebook.