CHILDBIRTH AND INFANCY

BirthPlace Tours: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Alamance Regional Medical Center, third floor waiting area. (Tours of the BirthPlace are regularly held during the third class of the Childbirth Preperation class series). Call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com to register. An online virtual tour is available at www.armc.com/virtual-tours/LaborDeliveryRoom.html.

Childbirth Preparation Refresher: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and June 3, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level. Call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com to register.

Childbirth Preparation Course: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays now through June 10, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level. This is part of a five-week series. Call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com to register.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer

Care Program: Tuesdays and Thursdays, now through May 30, Alamance Regional Cardiac Pulmonary Gym. A free customized exercise program open for all patients of Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call Carroll Enterkin at 336-538-8120.

Cancer Transitions: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays now through May 29, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. For more details or to register, call Sandy Hess at 336-586-3583 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

KidsCan! Family Night: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. For information or to register, call 336-538-7946. An educational and peer empathy program for children with a parent or grandparent with cancer. All families are welcome regardless of where you are receiving treatment. Reservation is required. 336-538-7946.

Lung Cancer Support Group: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, community room. For information or to register, call 336-586-3504, visit armc.com/events-and-classes or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

Lunch & Learn — A Guide to Preparing for the Future: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Registration is required. To register, call 336-586-3583.

Community Cancer Survivorship Series: is a free series of classes open to cancer survivors, caregivers and patients in the community. To register for these classes, call 336-586-3504 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com. Classes include:

— Coloring and dinner with Sandy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. All materials are provided.

— Guitar Lessons with Steve: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays now through May 31, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Guitars and picks are required to participate. No experience necessary. Free.

— Financial Navigation with Jack: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, community room.

— SOARING (Supporting Others Along the Road): 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, lab waiting room.

WELLNESS VIDEO

Steps to Help Breathe Easier with Asthma: Clinton Young, MD, with LeBauer Pulmonary Care at Elam, a member of Cone Health Medical Group, provides strategies to help manage asthma symptoms and prevent asthma attacks. Watch online at conehealth.com/wellness-on-demand beginning today.