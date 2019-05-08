"What do we do before we pick the berries?"

The question was posed by Danyale Ross, retail manager at Iseley Farms in Burlington, to a group of visiting home-schoolers on April 30.

"We wash our hands," Asher Rose, 7, exclaimed.

"That's right," Ross answered. "You've been here before."

"Many, many times," Rose responded.

For those who haven't, though, a chart from Got to Be NC Agriculture is located just outside the berry patches.

"What else do we need to remember?" Ross asked.

"Don't pick the flowers," Rose responded.

"That's right," Ross said. "That's because those are baby strawberries."

The home-schoolers were visiting as part of Jessica Embry's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) class.

"We enjoy making smoothies and homemade ice cream from the strawberries we pick," Embry said.

Iseley Farms opened April 20 to strawberry lovers. Ross said the hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, but "it's always a good idea to call before you come because of the weather or the patches may have been picked out."

For more details, call 336-584-3323 or visit www.iseleyfarms.com.

Edward Apple of Apple Farms in Gibsonville said the farm opened to strawberry pickers on April 29.

"There seems to be more fruit on the plants than normal and of those, they're smaller berries," Apple said.

He said that the cold snap and wetter weather didn't seem to bother the plants much.

"There are some green ones right now, but there are a lot of ripe ones, too," Apple said.

The farm offers pre-picked and pick-your-own berries.

For more details, call 336-621-4247.

Karen McAdams of McAdams Farm in Efland said "when it comes to strawberries, they're so weather dependent. People are so used to just going to the grocery store and getting what they need, but you can't do that here. If they're not ripe or it's pouring down rain, we're closed."

McAdams Farm offers pre-picked and pick-your-own berries.

For more details, call 919-732-7701 or visit www.mcadamsfarm.com.

Helen Lunsford of Lunsford Strawberry Farm in Prospect Hill said "there's plenty of them right now" when asked about the strawberry crop.

The farm has been open for two weeks now and features pick-your-own and pre-picked berries.

For more details, call 336-562-5437.

Craven Smith of Smith Farms in Gibsonville was surprised that after the wet and colder temperatures that the crop has done as well as it has.

"We kept the frost-protective row covers on a little bit longer than we normally do," he said. "And I think that helped. The plastic sheds the water off. Strawberries hate heat and water. So as long as it doesn't get too hot, or wet, we may have berries on into June."

Smith Farms offers pre-picked berries only.

For more details, call 336-516-0855.

NOTE: It is a good idea — with all of the farms — to call ahead of time.