Graham Historical Museum gets redesign, grand opening & a higher profile

GRAHAM — Graham Historical Museum will celebrate its grand re-opening on Thursday.

The city has had its museum since 2001 at 135 W. Elm St., across the street from the county offices, though most people don’t know it. To be fair, the museum hasn’t had a sign or regular hours. Since the museum reopened in November it has been open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and next week it will get a gold-lettered sign painted on the front of the building.

“So people will know Graham has a historical museum,” said Elaine Murrin, chair of the museum’s advisory board and the one in charge of the redesign.

The small building was built as the city fire station in 1911, but also served as town hall, the police department and has a small jail, or calaboose, in back. True to that heritage is a beautifully restored 1930 Seagrave fire engine behind a set of bright red double doors. That area became the emergency services and military section with displays of uniforms, photos, books, tools and weapons from police and EMS and local veterans.

“It’s a small place, but full of great stuff,” Murrin said.

The Graham Recreation and Parks Department now operates the museum, which meant Murrin had recreation director Brian Faucette to work with, and he moved a lot of heavy things over and over, “with a smile,” Murrin said.

“We kind of took it down to the rafters,” Murrin said.

They emptied the museum, painted and painstakingly reorganized the displays.

Some things found in the back were amazing. A Gamewell Fire Telegraph is a gorgeous, intricate brass and copper machine on a marble tabletop. Red boxes around town were connected to it by wires in its day. Number 37 is now mounted on the back wall. It originally was on Green Street. When the telegraph in the fire station rang three and then seven times, the crew knew where to take the truck, Murrin said. From there they could follow the smoke.

On the other end of the building are the gowns Jeanne Swanner — now Jeanne Robertson — wore when she was crowned Miss North Carolina in 1963 and Miss Congeniality at the Miss America pageant that year. Those trophies are next to them, and a case holds photos and the baritone ukulele she performed with. Robertson is now a well-known motivational speaker and humorist.

A case nearby holds an old liquor still reportedly found in the yard of a long-ago sheriff’s deputy and ceramic jugs from Graham’s own Lacy Holt distillery.

Some things have been on display for years, and can’t really be moved, like a thick marble plaque on the wall lists the seven trustees of the Graham Public School built in 1903. There are streets in town named after most of them.

“These people put up their houses to build the first public school,” Murrin said.

Other things were stashed away in the old firehouse like a collection of wooden replicas of downtown buildings from the 1900s that Murrin plans to put on display in City Hall after some regluing.

“They’re just too great, in my opinion, not to be seen,” she said.

A state flag that flew above the court house in the 1930s is now framed and on display at the front of the museum.

Not everything in the museum is documented, Murrin said, but since it reopened they’ve had some help.

“People come in and identify things,” Murrin said. “They remember stuff from when they were kids.”

Murrin expects to have more things come into the museum, pending acceptance by the advisory board.

“There are blank spaces on the walls by design,” she said.

