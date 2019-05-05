Make & Take Craft: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For all ages. This month we will be making bottle vases for Mother’s Day. 336-570-6730.

Paws for Reading: 6 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For ages 5-12. Read to registered therapy dog, Buford, in a one-on-one setting for 15 minutes. Registration is required. 336-570-6730.

Monday Movement - Yoga: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For ages 14 and up. Bring a mat or towel. 336-229-3588.

Jumping Genres Book Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For grades 3-5. This month we will discuss “Turtle in Paradise” by Jennifer L. Holm. 336-229-3588.

Device Drop-in: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Drop in for help with devices, apps, technology and library-related questions. No registration is required. Staff will be available in the Local History room. 336-229-3588.

Teen Cafè: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For grades 6-12. 336-229-3588.

Reading Buddies: 6 p.m. Tuesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. For kindergarteners through second graders. This month’s showcase author is Marc Brown and his fun-loving character, Arthur. 336-226-7185.

Self Change: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. Change isn’t easy and bad habits are hard to break. In this workshop, learn how to work through these changes and avoid relapse. Taught by Alamance Community College instructor, David Grinstead. 919-563-6431.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730.

Tai-Chi Fundamentals — Level II: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults, intermediate to advanced students. Registration is required. 919-563-6431.

Tai-Chi Fundamentals — Level I: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults, beginners or those needing a refresher course. Registration is required. 919-563-6431.

Homeschooling Basics: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Get the facts about homeschooling including choosing a curriculum, state requirements, socialization, and more from coaches from the coaches of Homeschool Coaching Services. Registration is required. 336-570-6730.

Student Activity Day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. School’s out early, so have fun with crafts, games and activities. For all ages. Craft theme for the month is Mother’s Day Gifts. 336-226-7185.

Free STD Testing: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Drop in for free and confidential HIV, Hepatitis C and Syphilis testing done by health professionals from Alamance Cares. No appointment needed.For information call Alamance Cares at 336-538-8628.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. For ages 13-18. Teens will gather to discuss, plan, and implement programs for other teens at the library. Registration is requested. 336-226-7185.

LEGO Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Each month will present a new challenge. No registration is required. All materials are provided. 336-226-7185.

Flower Origami: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Learn the basics of origami. No experience or supplies required. This month we will be making origami flowers. 336-229-3588.

Adult Cafè: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For adults. 336-229-3588.

Playing is Learning Playgroup: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For ages 0-5. A morning of self-directed play. 336-229-3588.

Free STD Testing: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. Drop in for free and confidential HIV, Hepatitis C and Syphilis testing done by health professionals from Alamance Cares. No appointment needed. For information call Alamance Cares at 336-538-8628.

Mother’s Day Craft: 11 a.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For ages 10 and up. Come to downtown Burlington and enjoy a vintage market and sidewalk sales. The library will have a table with materials to make a bouquet from recycled books. 336-229-3588.

Paws for Reading: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For ages 5-12. Read to a registered therapy dog in a one-on-one setting for 15 minutes. 336-229-3588.

Paws for Reading: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. Front St., Mebane. For ages 5-12. Read to registered therapy dog, Buford, in a one-on-one setting for 15 minutes. Registration is required. 919-563-6431.