Alamance County Historical Museum's event a chance to get landscape ideas

ELON — When Geoffrey and Sandy Russell first moved into their English Tudor-style home in 2014, both the front and back yards were mostly grass.

"This was nonexistent," Sandy said of the sidewalk that now connects to their yard. And she pointed toward the vibrant-colored tulips, which on April 8, were blooming. "And there were no trees."

The Russells contacted renowned landscape architect Chip Callaway about landscape design.

Callaway, Sandy said, "had just finished the formal garden at First Presbyterian Church and I knew we would work well together."

Callaway took into account not only the trees and flowering plants that the Russells liked, but wanted to stay in tune with the home's design.

"It was an empty slate and he warmed it up," she said.

A formal knot garden was created in the front and side yard, and a courtyard behind the house, features a pergola with vining honeysuckle, which Sandy said the hummingbirds love.

"I could just sit and watch them for hours," she said. "They're fascinating."

A camellia hedge creates a border around the perennial garden.

Herbs, purchased from the Women's Resource Center in Alamance County's recent Herb Festival, are located near the kitchen so Sandy can snip them and add them to dishes.

Callaway will be the featured speaker for the Alamance County Historical Museum's Garden Party at the Russell's home, 601 Truitt Dr. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 and will include light refreshments, a silent auction and live music by Kirk Huneycutt.

The Russells have participated in the museum's garden events in past years and are excited about opening up their home to guests.

"It's always inspiring to see someone else's yard and what they've done," she said. "Chip did a beautiful job and we've enjoyed it so much. We spend a lot of time out here."

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling 336-226-8254. Credit cards are accepted and checks should be made payable to the Alamance County Historical Museum, 4777 Highway 62 South, Burlington, N.C. 27215. Tickets also will be available at the door. For more details, visit www.alamancemuseum.org.