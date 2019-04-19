Bring Calendar information to 30 E. First Ave., email it to calendar@the-dispatch.com, or mail it to The Calendar, The Dispatch, P.O. Box 908, Lexington, 27293 so it arrives one week prior to its publication date. Call Jill Doss-Raines at (336) 249-3981, ext. 219 if you have any questions.

Cambodian New Year Festival: 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 20-21; Cambodian Cultural Center, 235 Cambodian Cultural Center. Food, vendors, performances, ceremonies and more.

Easter egg hunt: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20; First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville. Refreshments, prizes, candy.

Pilot High School Class Reunion: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 27; Pilot Fire Department; Bring a covered dish.

Dream Team’s National Wholesale’s Women’s Clothing and Shoe Sale: 7a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, April 27; 401 National Blvd. Sale will be held at the back of the building. All items are just a $1. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life of Davidson County.

Michael, Lopp and Brummell family meeting: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27; Acacia Lodge, 915 Cotton Grove Road.

AML Wrestling fundraiser for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of NC: Sunday, April 28; Davidson County Parks & Recreation Building, 555 D W. Center St. Ext.; $13 for adults, children under 10 are admitted free with paying adult and children or adults with special needs will be admitted free and recognized during intermission. Tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office. Concessions will be sold.

Duracell employees reunion: from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 28; Finch Park, shelter No. 1. Bring a covered dish and/or dessert and drink. Paper products and ice provided. Meal will begin at 5 p.m.

Eagle Coin Club coin show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27; J. Smith Young YMCA Event Center; free. Call (336) 850-2245 or (336) 225-7030 or email littleleon25@gmail.com. There will be more than 20 dealers and door prizes. People can buy, trade, sell or just look.

Ottpa Tractor pull and show: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4; Zion Church, 236 Lynne Terry Drive, Thomasville; $5 for adults, children younger than 12, free. Food, raffle and other attractions.

Hospice fundraiser concert with The Plaids: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18; Weathervane Winery; $25 or one, or $45 for two tickets, $500 for a VIP table. Visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call (336) 475-5444 for tickets.

Community Mayfest: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25; Lakeview Baptist Church, 338 Lakeview Church Road, Linwood. Rain date is May 27. Gospel groups, food sale, cake walk, door prizes, gift cards, games, raffle for swing and gift baskets.