CONCERTS

Pamela Howland on piano: 3 p.m. today, Gathering Place at The Village at Brookwood, 1860 Brookwood Ave., Burlington. Free. 336-570-8440.

Megan Doss Band (acoustic): 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Jefferey H. Earp Municipal Park, 1130 Pine St., Haw River. Free. This is the first show in the Haw River Concert Series for the season. Shows are rain or shine. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs because seating won't be provided.

Elon Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. today, Yeager Recital Hall on the Elon University campus. Free.

"Legends of Soul": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. Tickets $45.50 to $99.50, tickets available through Ticketmaster.

The Bandits: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, The Barn Dance, 6341 Phillippi Road, Julian. Doors open at 5 p.m. Line dance lessons with Mark and Sheila Hearne from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for adults, $8 for members and $5 for those 18 and under. www.thebarndanceinc.com.

Dream Theater's "Distance over Time" tour: 8 p.m. Monday, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte. $37 to $75; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

EVENTS

Take Back the Night — Survivor Speak Out: 6:30 p.m. today, Whitley Auditorium on the Elon University campus.

Trinity Irish Dance Company: 8 p.m. Saturday, Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Greensboro. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.TrinityIrishDanceCompany.com.

Author, motivational speaker and storyteller Janet Sady presents "Preserving the Past": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Haw River Historical Museum, 201 E. Main St., Haw River. Free. 336-380-9611.

Book signing and discussion featuring Dr. J.E. Van Horn ("Eva's Lockett"): 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Artists League Gallery, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington.

Free writing workshop featuring Dr. J.E. Van Horn and Wayne Drumheller: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Artists League Gallery, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington.

EXHIBITS

Milton Hall's "Enter My Dream": Artwork will be on display and for sale now through Sunday at the Mebane Arts and Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 336-226-4495 or visit visit www.alamancearts.org/.

Brian Collins' "Urban Pop Art": Artwork on display now through May 3, Suntrust Gallery, Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. This exhibit coincides with the 61st Visual Arts Student Competition for Young People. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

The Scott Family Collection presents the exhibit, "Dr. Floyd Scott's Legacy": 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Scott Family Collection, Wallace Gee Building, Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham. The exhibit is on display through September. Free, but donations are appreciated. To make an appointment, call 336-506-4203 or visit www.scottcollection.org/.