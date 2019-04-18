Stencils on the ground will indicate where to hop, skip and jump along the Egg Walk at Burlington City Park on Saturday.

Begin your trail walk near the train and collect eggs along the way, said Emily Crowley, recreation supervisor of special events for B-Town Events.

The Egg Walk is one of many activities folks can participate in during B-Town Events' Easter in the Park from 10 a.m. to noon at 1353 S. Main St., Burlington. Admission is free, but some events require a fee.

"We thought this would be a great way to get not only kids, but adults, active," said Caitlin Brown, assistant supervisor of special events.

Relays and games will be at Field No. 1 and amusement park rides will be free from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your camera for free photos with the Easter Bunny.

A cookie decorating station will be set up with frosting, sprinkles and more. Big Bang Boom! will entertain audiences. And Dusty Donuts will offer a variety of doughnuts and beverages.

"We also have a few local non-profits hosting activities throughout the event," Brown added.

The Egg Walk is "an opportunity for folks to see different areas of the park that they may not otherwise see," Crowley added. "This event is a time for all ages to come and enjoy Easter in the park."

NOTE: This event doesn't include an egg hunt. The plane ride is down and won't be running at the event and there is a possibility that the train won't be running, either, due to damage from the intense rainfall last weekend.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend, be sure to check www.btowneventsnc.com/ or the B-Town Events Facebook page for any delays or cancellations.

Other Easter Egg Hunts & events:

Visits with the Easter Bunny: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Saturday, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Visit Holly Hill Photography on Facebook for more details.

Easter Egg Scramble: 6 p.m. today, Moricle Park, 316 Boonwood Rd., Gibsonville. For ages 10 and under; 4,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be up for grabs, with a special prize egg in each age group. The event was originally scheduled for April 13, but rescheduled due to inclement weather. 336-449-7241.

Conservators Center Easter celebration: 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, 676 E. Hughes Mill Rd., Burlington. Whiskers and Tails tour at 10:30 a.m. (suitable for all ages); ticket for the tour includes admission for the kids-only Easter egg hunt from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., divided into two groups based on child's age. Eggs will have prizes inside. Purchase tickets at https://www.conservatorscenter.org/visit/tours/. For more details, call 336-421-0883.

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt: 6 p.m. Friday, Fairchild Community Center, 827 S. Graham-Hopedale Rd., Burlington. For ages 2 to 5. Free; bring your own basket. 336-222-5030.

Fairchild Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, Fairchild Community Center, 827 S. Graham-Hopedale Rd., Burlington. For ages 2 to 12. Free; bring your own basket. 336-222-5030.

Grown Up Egg Hunt: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 4, West Elm Street in Graham. South of Southern will perform. Cost is $5 per person; tickets available through www.eventbrite.com/.





