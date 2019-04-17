Bring Calendar information to 30 E. First Ave., email it to calendar@the-dispatch.com, or mail it to The Calendar, The Dispatch, P.O. Box 908, Lexington, 27293 so it arrives one week prior to its publication date. Call Jill Doss-Raines at (336) 249-3981, ext. 219 if you have any questions.

Eggapalooza Easter event: 6-8:30 p.m.Thursday, April 18; Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. 555 Old Hargrave Road. Bring an Easter basket for free candy, hot dogs and funnel cakes while supplies last. Easter Bunny on site for photo opportunities.

Hospice of Davidson County golf tournament: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25; Lexington Golf Club; $75 per person and includes green fees, cart, lunch and beverages and snacks; team registration, $300. Pre-registration is required before April 19.

Lexington Squar-N-Aders western fun night: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25; First Reformed United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 104 E. Center St.; Refreshments, music, square dancing and line dancing. Attire is casual. Call (3360 775-5500 or (336) 784-6954 for information.

Men In The Kitchen"- A Fundraising Event to Benefit Davidson Prison Ministry: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6; First Baptist Church, 201 W. Third Ave. Call Cathy Robertson at (336) 339-9046. “Celebrity chefs” will serve their signature dishes.

Governments and Groups

Green Needles Community Watch: 7 p.m., third Thursday of the month; Freedom Baptist Church.