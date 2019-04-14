Amanda Speer with Premier World Discovery will present information about two upcoming trips — the Great Lakes in the fall and New Orleans in December — at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham.

A nine-day trip to The Great Lakes/Mackinac Island trip will begin Sept. 26. Cost is $2,899 including transportation to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, airfare, accommodations, tour costs and most meals.

A five-day trip to New Orleans will be offered beginning Dec. 8. Cost is $1,945 per person for double-occupancy. Included are four nights in the French Quarter, tour costs, transportation and most meals.

For more details, call 336-226-4495 or email kcarrouth@alamancearts.org. Brochures for these trips can be emailed or mailed to you.