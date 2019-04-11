Unity in the Christian faith remained the focus of the Lenten luncheon messages which continued Wednesday at Gastonia's First Baptist Church on Union Road.

That unity, according to the Rev. Juston Smith, associate pastor at Gastonia First United Methodist Church, must be rooted in the message of Christ's final supper before his crucifixion.

Smith noted that unity around a meal is difficult to obtain in a church or even more so in a family, illustrating the point with a remembrance of a tiff between him and a brother in the midst of a large family gathering.

Unity does not mean, Smith said, "That you must believe what I believe."

"Unity," Smith added, paraphrasing the late Dr. Martin Luther King, "does not mean uniformity."

Instead, Smith used another example from his own family history to represent what Christian unity looks like.

Smith noted that one of his grandfathers used to grow apples and explained that apples can vary from sweet to sour and from those good for cooking to those best for eating right off the tree.

Smith said his grandfather was able to craft an apple tree that had several different varieties of apples growing on it.

"Each of the apples was unique," he said. "Each of the apples was different from the others. But all were connected to the same root."

Correspondingly, he added, "All Christians must be rooted in the Tree of Life -- Jesus Christ."

"Remember what Jesus told us to do," Smith concluded. "Take, eat. Take, drink. Always be intertwined in the body of Christ. As we are all different, we are all one. May we rejoice in the differences that unite us."

First Baptist's pastor, the Rev. Steve Fuller, in welcoming the group of more than 200 to the church, pointed out that Lent can be a "heavy" season for believers.

"As I was reading and praying this morning," he said. "I felt that I had a cross upon my back. A cross that felt really heavy. But how better to bear a cross than to bear it in community."

Wednesday's luncheon featured a menu of chicken casserole, green beans, and sweet potatoes, as well as a variety of cakes.

The Lenten luncheon series will conclude on Wednesday, April 17, with a noon gathering at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 805 S. York St., Gastonia. The speaker will be the Rev. Lauren Vanacore, associate pastor of Gastonia First Presbyterian.

