My sister called the other day and told me how sad she was feeling about Mother’s Day this year.

At first I was taken by surprise because May feels so far away. I felt momentarily guilty because I hadn’t thought about my mother in a while. And that's when it occurred to me that grief doesn’t abide by a calendar.

Our mother was cremated and both of my sisters and I have portions of her ashes, which are saved in lovely urns.

Soon after she died, I spent a good deal of time talking to her in her urn. It enabled me to carry on conversations with her that were meaningful to me. I recall wanting to pick up the phone on many occasions to share some good news or get her advice, only to be disappointed. Now, I simply talk to her in my head. Her urn has become a symbol of her spirit and I’m glad she’s there.

My sister, Ellen, said that this is a particularly difficult year for her and she is trying to figure out why. She sounded impatient with herself, as if 13 years should be enough time to “get past” being sad on Mother’s Day.

The truth is, that for me, every year is different. At times, when the TV commercials, advertisements and retail stores absolutely bombard us with fairy tales of flowers and chocolate and jewelry, I get angry. Sometimes these same reminders leave me feeling grateful for my wonderful mom, recalling her generosity and no-nonsense style. She was always a trooper. And sometimes I don’t pay attention to any of it at all.

As Ellen and I talked, she seemed to come to some resolution. She was going to be out of the country on business on Mother’s Day, without her spouse or any family around. Without the presence of this support she worried about being lonely. And she decided that that would be OK.

